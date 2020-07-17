Queen Elizabeth II is set to accomplish another milestone in the history of British monarchy. On Saturday, the 94-year-old monarch would complete 25,000 days of her reign.

Being UK's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II will have reigned for record-breaking 68 years, five months, and 12 days by July 18. According to Hello, the British monarch surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015 after breaking her record of reigning the nation for 23,226 days.

Any special celebration is unlikely to take place on the occasion due to the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, the head of the state does not think much of these milestones.

In 2015, after breaking Queen Victoria's record she admitted that it is "not one to which I have ever aspired. Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception," she said as per the report.

The queen was born as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in 1926 as the first child of King George VI. She took over the throne after her father died in February 1952. The queen was just 25 at the time of her enthronement.

In the year 2017, she became the first British monarch to reach a Sapphire Jubilee. To date, she is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch. Apart from that, she is known as the longest-serving female head of the state in the history of world rulers and currently the oldest living monarch.

As per the report, the queen will commemorate the special day in private at her Windsor Castle home. She and her husband Prince Philip have been isolating themselves in the palace with reduced staff due to coronavirus outbreak. The royal couple has been spending time alone and away from the public eye. They have been restricted to even meet their family and loved ones as per the government guidelines. Many occasions including the queen's 94th birthday and Prince Philip's 99th birthday went by without any special celebration, this year.