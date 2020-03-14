Queen Elizabeth II has postponed two of her public engagements amid the coronavirus scare. The monarch was scheduled to visit Cheshire and Camden on March 19 and March 26 respectively. However, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that the queen's engagements have been rescheduled as a precautionary measure against the virus.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen's diary commitments in the coming weeks," the Buckingham Palace statement reads.

It adds: "In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty's forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice."

Meanwhile, Clarence House also announced that Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall's official tour to the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan this month has been postponed, Hello reports. The royal couple was scheduled to travel on Tuesday, March 17. Besides, Charles also was to undertake solo tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan," a Clarence House spokesman said.

For the British royal family it business as usual as they carried out their royal engagements this week. On Monday, the queen, Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex attended the Commonwealth Day service at the Westminster Abbey.

Sophie cancelled her visit to The Old Fire Station in Gipton, Leeds in Yorkshire on Wednesday due to illness. "We are sorry to announce that HRH the Countess of Wessex is unwell and has had to postpone her planned visit to our community hub this afternoon. We wish her a speedy recovery (And don't worry, its not covid19) We look forward to welcoming HRH in the future," reads a tweet by the Firehouse.