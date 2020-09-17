Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's vacation at Balmoral Castle has come to an end. The royal couple was spotted leaving their Scottish Highlands residence on Wednesday.

The 94-year-old monarch and 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh were headed to Sandringham estate, where they are believed to spend the next few weeks. According to The Sun, the royal couple looked well as they were seen waving to photographers from their car as they left the premises of their Aberdeenshire home. The queen was reportedly seen waving back at the crowds who had gathered around to bid goodbye to the royals.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip travelled to Aberdeen airport, which is located nearly an hour away from their castle. In the photographs, they can be seen getting off their car to board their private jet heading to Norfolk.

The queen and the duke is reportedly going to spend two weeks at Sandringham. Following their short sojourn, the couple will be headed back to Windsor Castle, where they have spent most part of their year.

She and the prince decamped their London residence at the beginning of the lockdown in March. The couple has since been living in Windsor Castle and went for a short summer stay to the Balmoral Castle.

It is reported that the couple is returning to Windsor eventually because Sandringham doesn't have enough staff to "create two bubbles 130-miles apart," as per the insiders.

The Sun reported last week that Prince Philip "didn't want to go to Balmoral and doesn't want to go to Windsor." However, the lack of royal staff is the reason why "he is being made to go." Keeping the royal couple safe together is the goal.

Meanwhile, the queen, who has not been fully involved in engagements since the COVID-19 outbreak, is expected to use Buckingham palace for selected audiences and engagements from next month. In addition, the queen certainly wants to lead the nation at Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph in London on Nov. 8.