Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple have been hurriedly moved to Windsor Castle. This was post the Cobra crisis talks chaired by Boris Johnson.

The 93-year-old monarch and her husband, 98, were rushed to Windsor Castle. If things worsen, there are plans to quarantine the couple at Sandringham, Norfolk. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been moved as a preventive measure.

The queen is reportedly in good health, but according to a royal source, this move was undertaken as a precautionary measure, The Sun reports. "The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors including politicians and dignitaries from around the world," the insider added.

"She is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm's way," the source said. "Buckingham Palace is in the middle of London and also has a bigger staff than other estates so is deemed a much more dangerous location. There have been no specific scares or positive tests there yet but no one wants to take any chances. The Queen's shift to Windsor is not the only precaution being taken," the insider added.

Apart from visitors to the palace, there are approximately 500 staff at Buckingham Palace, 100 working in Windsor, while only a handful work in Sandringham.

Britain's coronavirus death toll almost doubled as 10 more people died, bringing total deaths to 21.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch's Cheshire and Camden trips were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The queen has also been advised to cancel her annual garden parties in May and June in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The British royal family to date has been carrying out their official duties by not letting the coronavirus scare stop them. The queen also set an example by "keeping calm and carrying on" until there is "compelling advice to the contrary."

It has been revealed that a building in Windsor Great Park was closed for a deep clean after three people showed symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. The Savill Building is closed over the weekend for the cleaning work.