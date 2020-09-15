Queen Elizabeth II has been in isolation since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March and is expected to continue it until the spread of the virus is controlled, as she falls in the high-risk group at the age of 94. However, it has been reported that she will step out from quarantine early to be able to lead the nation on Remembrance Day.

According to a report in The Sun, the queen will return to public duties in time to attend the commemoration of Remembrance Day, a memorial day observed annually on Nov. 8 in England to remember the members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the line of duty during First World War.

Royal insiders expect that Queen Elizabeth II, who has been in isolation with her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle since March, will end her summer break early by returning to work at Buckingham Palace in October. The British monarch is currently enjoying summer holidays at Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Sources told the outlets that the British monarch "fully intends to be at the Cenotaph," the war memorial on Whitehall in London, on Nov. 8. A source said: "She'll be there come hell or high water."

The mother-of-four, who flew to Balmoral in August, is expected to fly to Sandringham with Prince Philip on Tuesday. The couple who has been married for 72 years would spend time at the Wood Farm where the Duke of Edinburgh has been living since retiring from public duties in 2017.

A palace source told the outlet about her plans for the memorial service: "The Queen wants to be leading from the front. Remembrance Sunday is a hugely important day for the country and for her personally."

The monarch recently marked the anniversary of another tragic attack. Buckingham Palace, her official residence along with Prince Philip, was bombed during the Blitz on Sept. 13, 1940.

The royal took to her Instagram account to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack which took place when she was just 14-years-old and used to live at the palace with her younger sister Princess Margaret and parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. Both King George VI and Queen Elizabeth were in residence at the time of the bombing, marking one of the nine attacks on the palace during WWII. The then Princess Elizabeth was not at the palace at the time as she has been living apart from her parents at Windsor Castle during the war years.

"#OnThisDay in 1940, Buckingham Palace was bombed during The Blitz," a picture of late King George VI and Queen Elizabeth standing in front of the debris at Buckingham Palace was captioned, along with a diary entry by then-monarch about the attack.

King George VI described the attack in his diary: "All of a sudden we heard an aircraft making a zooming noise above us, saw 2 bombs falling past the opposite side of the Palace, & then hears 2 resounding crashes as the bombs fell in the quadrangle about 30 yds away. We looked at each other, & then we were out into the passage as fast as we could get there. The whole thing happened in a matter of seconds..."

The caption further read: "The Blitz began on 7 September 1940 with attacks on London's docks and continued in the city throughout September and October before bombings spread across the country." It also included a letter Queen Elizabeth wrote to her mother-in-law Queen Mary, then Queen Mother, describing her visit to the East End, London, following the raid on Buckingham Palace.

"It does affect me seeing this terrible and senseless destruction - I think that really I mind it much more than being bombed myself. The people are marvellous, and full of fight. One could not imagine that life could become so terrible. We must win in the end," the letter read.