All of Queen Elizabeth II's royal engagements were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the British monarch there is some good news, the Cartier Queen's Cup Tournament is going ahead in spite of the lockdown restrictions.

The polo tournament is played at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park in June. However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic it has been rescheduled to the end of July. The news was confirmed by Daily Mail.

The Cartier Queen's Cup Tournament is a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II. The British monarch, 94, is currently isolating with her husband Prince Philip, 98, at Windsor Castle since March. However, in spite of the polo tournament being reschedule, the monarch is not expected to attend.

The Sun reported last week that the queen is set to withdraw from her public duties for an extended period of time amid the coronavirus outbreak.It is said to be "the longest absence from official duties in her 68-year reign." The queen will stay at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future and her engagements have been put on hold until autumn.

The coronavirus crisis that has gripped the entire world saw some of the queen's favourite events being cancelled. Trooping the Colour in June, Order of the Garter service and her annual garden parties all were cancelled. Besides, her official residence Buckingham Palace has been closed to the public for this summer.

The mother-of-four travels to Balmoral for her annual break in July, but this year she will remain at Windsor Castle. The monarch had invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie to spend time with her at Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly accepted the invitation in March but unfortunately she will not be able to meet her great grandson as the couple is unlikely to travel to Scotland amid the pandemic.