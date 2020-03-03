Queen Elizabeth II recently had her first face-to-face with grandson Prince Harry ever since he announced his decision to step back as a senior member of the British royal family along with wife Meghan Markle.

In the four-hour rift-healing talks that took place at the Windsor Castle on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II told Prince Harry that he will "always be welcomed back" as a full-time working royal of the British monarchy, reports The Sun. Prince Harry has returned to the UK on the request of the British monarch to take part in the commemoration of the Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

A source claimed to the outlet that the 93-year-old monarch had a meeting with her grandson over lunch to "clear the air" before he and Meghan cease to be working royals at the end of this month. The 35-year-old reportedly walked almost two miles from Frogmore Cottage in Home Park to his grandmother's Windsor castle after requesting a meeting with her. At the end of the long chat that took place for around four hours, the queen told Harry he is "much loved and will always be welcomed back."

"The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece," the royal insider said, adding that it was the first time the queen had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are."

"It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind," the source continued. The insider also revealed that the monarch is still "very upset" with Meghan and Harry's decision to split their time in the UK and North America as she wanted to see more of her great-grandson, Archie.

"She accepts at the moment that his mind is made up and he intends to live in North America. However she also wanted to make it clear that the arrangement can only work if they do not exploit their royal status and try to "cash in" — that's why she wouldn't let them use the word "royal" for their foundation," the source said.