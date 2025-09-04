Comedian Druski, real name Andrew Desbordes, is having a moment in 2025 after appearing in three skits on Justin Bieber's surprise album SWAG. The 30-year-old entertainer, known for his viral parody label Coulda Been Records and cameos in music videos with Drake and Jack Harlow, is trending across the United States. Fans are fixated not just on his comedic chops, but also on his reported $5 million (£3.7 million) net worth, his 6 ft 2 in height, and a satirical style often described as 'pretending to be a white man.'

Who is Druski?

Born on 12 September 1994 in Maryland and raised in Georgia, Druski first rose to prominence through Instagram sketches and comedy clips. His breakout concept, Coulda Been Records, is a mock talent show where he plays an exaggerated record executive, auditioning hopefuls in a deliberately chaotic fashion.

Druski's humour quickly found a wide audience, leading to roles in music videos such as Drake's Laugh Now Cry Later and Jack Harlow's Tyler Herro and Churchill Downs. From there, he expanded into live stand-up tours, nationwide shows, and brand collaborations including Adidas, Beats by Dre and Bud Light.

Druski's Net Worth

As of 2025, Druski's net worth is estimated at $5 million (£3.7 million), according to AfroTech. His income stems from multiple sources, including touring, sponsorships, online content and acting.

Industry reports suggest that he earns about $20,000 (£14,800) per stand-up performance, with annual revenue exceeding $1.2 million (£892,000). His parody platform, Coulda Been Records, has also grown into a lucrative brand through merchandise and ticketed events, proving his ability to monetise viral fame.

How Tall is Druski?

Druski's height is listed as 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) in several biographical sources, including IMDb. Fans often reference his tall stature, which complements the larger-than-life energy he brings to both stage performances and online skits.

Ties With Justin Bieber

Druski's profile went global in July 2025 with the release of Justin Bieber's album SWAG. He appears in three comedy interludes on the tracks Soulful, Therapy Session and Standing on Business.

In these skits, Druski plays a confidant and hype-man, often steering conversations into surreal yet grounded territory. Outlets such as Vulture describe his role as balancing Bieber's experimental direction with dry humour, riffing on everyday topics like Black & Mild cigars.

The collaboration marked a major leap in Druski's crossover from social media star to mainstream entertainer, cementing his presence alongside one of the world's best-known pop artists.

Why Druski is 'Pretending to Be a White Man'

The phrase 'pretending to be a white man' refers to Druski's comedic style, not a literal identity. He frequently adopts exaggerated personas, such as a fraternity bro, corporate executive or television host. These characters are intentionally detached from his own identity, allowing him to satirise cultural stereotypes in a way that connects with diverse audiences.

Critics have labelled him a 'comedic chameleon' for this versatility. He moves effortlessly between characters and delivers humour that is accessible and adaptable. Whether it's in his parody record label sketches, mainstream partnerships, or in high-profile collaborations such as Bieber's SWAG, Druski continues to solidify his reputation as one of comedy's most innovative voices today.