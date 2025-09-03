Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper, was cleared by a California jury on 2 September 2025 in a high-profile civil trial. The swift verdict, delivered in under an hour, brought an end to years of legal wrangling and immediately set off fresh speculation about whether the star may be pregnant, after dramatic exchanges with reporters outside the Los Angeles courthouse.

The Trial Verdict Explained

The civil case was filed by former security guard Emani Ellis, who alleged that Cardi B assaulted her during an encounter in 2018. Ellis accused the rapper of spitting at her, using racial slurs, and scratching her face with a fingernail, an injury she said required plastic surgery. She sought $24 million in damages.

Cardi B strongly denied the claims, insisting that Ellis had been aggressively attempting to film her during a private obstetric appointment and that she never made physical contact. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a unanimous verdict in Cardi B's favour.

Speaking after the ruling, Cardi B expressed relief and hinted that she would push back against what she described as frivolous lawsuits. The verdict ended a lengthy legal battle that had cast a shadow over the rapper in recent years.

Courtroom Drama and Viral Moments

The trial was not without theatrics, and Cardi B's presence attracted intense media attention. Throughout the proceedings, her testimony, outfits, and wigs made headlines.

A particularly viral moment came when Cardi B threw a marker at a reporter outside the courthouse. The incident occurred after she was asked directly about rumours of pregnancy, a question she described as disrespectful. The video spread quickly across social media, fuelling debate about the treatment of female celebrities by the press.

Her outspoken reactions in and around court reinforced her reputation as an unfiltered personality, while also sparking discussions about the pressure faced by high-profile women during legal battles.

Pregnancy Speculation Intensifies

The pregnancy rumours gained momentum during the trial, with fans and commentators pointing to subtle gestures and changes in Cardi B's appearance. Observers noted that she often placed her hand near her stomach and wore outfits that some believed concealed a baby bump.

Adding to the speculation was her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The couple have attracted considerable public attention, and paparazzi questioning outside court further fuelled the rumours. Despite the chatter, Cardi B has not confirmed or denied whether she is expecting.

The speculation highlights the blurred line between celebrity privacy and public curiosity, particularly when personal questions are raised in highly visible moments such as court appearances.

Career Momentum Despite Distractions

While the trial and pregnancy rumours dominated headlines, Cardi B's music career remains on track. Her latest single, 'Outside', released in June 2025, debuted at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her 13th top-ten hit.

The rapper is preparing to release her long-awaited second studio album, Am I the Drama?, on 19 September 2025. The record will include tracks such as 'Outside', 'Imaginary Playerz', and fan favourites like 'WAP' and 'Up'.

The upcoming release demonstrates that despite legal distractions and ongoing speculation, Cardi B continues to command momentum in the music industry, balancing controversy with career success.