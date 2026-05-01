The wall of anonymity surrounding the high-profile legal battle at JPMorgan has finally crumbled. The individual previously known only as 'John Doe,' who levelled harrowing accusations against executive Lorna Hajdini, has been identified as Chirayu Runa.

His identity emerged following a tumultuous week, during which a lawsuit filed in New York was briefly retracted for corrections. The following details outline the accuser's professional background and the banking giant's subsequent dismissal of his claims.

Who Is Chirayu Runa

Chirayu Runa, the man at the centre of the lawsuit against Hajdini, graduated from Rutgers University and was a former college basketball player. His professional history suggests a journeyman career through several of the most prestigious finance shops on Wall Street.

His portfolio includes Houlihan Lokey, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley. He also reportedly spent time at the Carlyle Group before joining JPMorgan in the spring of 2024, according to the New York Post.

He is currently a principal at the investment firm Bregal Sagemount after serving on the leveraged finance team at JPMorgan.

Runa sued Hajdini for sexual harassment in New York on 27 April. The filing used the name 'John Doe' to conceal his identity and shield himself and his family from potential threats. In those documents, Runa was described as Hajdini's 'sex slave.' He alleged he was subjected to 'non-consensual and humiliating sex acts' and it lasted for several months.

Inside the Graphic Allegations of Sexual Harassment

The legal filings contained specific and graphic accounts of the alleged misconduct directed at Hajdini. Runa claimed that the dynamic involved systemic abuse and professional intimidation.

One of the most significant claims involved an incident where Hajdini reportedly 'removed her shirt, began fondling her breasts and racially insulted Doe's wife.'

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'I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn't have these cannons,' Hajdini allegedly told him. She also allegedly removed his pants and performed oral sex without his consent, leading him to cry.

'Stop f—— crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You're a f—— douche bag who thinks he's hot s—, but you can't even get your dk hard for me? What the f— is this?' she allegedly told him during one encounter.

The lawsuit alleged that the executive leveraged her superior position to force the accuser into compromising and unwanted situations. At one point, she allegedly told him, 'Do you think you're going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner?'

However, the narrative shifted quickly as the bank began a formal investigation into the validity of these claims.

Why JP Morgan Dismissed the Lawsuit as Fabricated

JPMorgan's internal investigation into the matter was comprehensive, involving a review of emails, phone records, and witness statements. The bank concluded that there was no evidence to support Runa's claims against Hajdini.

'Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims,' the bank's spokesperson said. Additionally, the claimant reportedly refused to participate in the probe or provide key facts.

JPMorgan's investigation also noted that Hajdini was not Runa's direct supervisor and had no influence over his position.

One source informed the New York Post that Runa had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate a payout with JPMorgan, which ran into millions of dollars. This detail has led to further scrutiny regarding the motivation behind the legal action.

Lorna Hajdini's legal team has been firm in their rejection of the narrative. Her lawyers stated, 'Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.'

JPMorgan has stated it found no merit in the claims. The lawsuit remains active. Hajdini has not issued a personal statement beyond her legal team's denial.