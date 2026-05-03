Donald Trump told supporters in Florida on Friday that a doctor had described him as a 'mad genius' after he allegedly aced a 'tough' brain test, using the claim to argue that his cognitive health remains strong as he nears 80.

The remarks came after months of scrutiny over Trump's mental and physical condition during his second term in the White House. Concerns have been fuelled by reports of repeated cognitive assessments, an MRI scan in October 2025, and public appearances in which he appeared to doze off during Cabinet meetings and other political events. Speculation has also focused on visible signs such as swollen ankles and what appear to be make-up and bandages on his hands to conceal bruises.

'Mad Genius' Donald Trump Relives Cognitive Test

Speaking at The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in central Florida, Trump began on familiar policy ground, discussing Social Security benefits and federal taxes, before abruptly veering into what has become one of his favourite set pieces, the story of his cognitive tests.

Trump:



I'm the only president to take a cognitive test because I don't think Obama could pass it. Biden? Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/61E3jc5yYK — Viory Video (@vioryvideo) May 1, 2026

'I don't think [Barack] Obama could pass it,' he told the audience, according to remarks reported from the event. '[Joe] Biden? Give me a break.' He then launched into an almost vaudeville-style description of the exam, starting with what he called the easy part.

'You know, the first question's very easy. It's a lion, a giraffe, a bear and a shark. They say, "Which one is the bear?" And everybody says ohhh – 30 questions. Very standard, very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions.'

Trump: They've said, 'he's a mad genius.' I didn't mind that too much. Then they said, 'he's a horrible human being.' I don't like that much. Then they said, 'he's really not a smart person at all.' I really hated that. pic.twitter.com/BdsS2RB3mr — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 1, 2026

It was during this retelling, Trump said, that a physician supposedly upgraded him from merely smart to something more eccentric. The doctor, he claimed, told him he was 'a mad genius' after seeing his performance.

From there he moved into more elaborate territory, reconstructing what he described as one of the 'tough' numerical challenges.

Trump's Brain Test Boast Covers Maths and Animals

'They say, "Take a number, any number." Ok, I'll take 99. "Multiply times nine." Ok. "Divide it by three." Good. "Add 4,293." That's good. "Divide by two. Subtract 93. Divide by 9. What is your answer?" Now, they go a little slower than that, but not much,' Trump said, rattling off the sequence.

Trump says he took 3 cognitive test so I guess they asked him to remember "Jack and Jill" right. Obama and Biden are lawyers what the hell is he? Why don't Trump sit down meet with these men and take a law exam to see where everyone is. Let's do that! https://t.co/A7jR73YXop — Time Spent (@TimeSpent13) May 1, 2026

He insisted this was actually a simplified version of the real thing. 'I don't want to waste a lot of time. But there weren't a lot of people that get it right. I got it right, you know? It was actually longer and more complex than that. But no, it's a tough test, so I took it. And then everyone said, "All right, good. He's smart."'

On Trump's own arithmetic, the answer to the problem he outlined would come out at 244.67. There is no way to verify from public records whether such a question appears on any of the cognitive screening tools doctors routinely use, and his description may be more performance than precise recollection.

What is clear is that Trump has invested considerable political capital in the idea that repeated testing proves he is mentally sharp. He refers to these exams with unusual frequency for a sitting president, and he appears to relish recounting the animal-identification and number puzzles in front of supportive crowds.

'Mad genius' is just the latest flourish in a longer-running narrative. Earlier this year, after undergoing three more cognitive exams, Trump offered his own medical verdict. 'I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago. It's crazy,' he said. 'I've done more physicals, I take physicals just to get the report out. I take cognitive physicals so, I do a cognitive mind test, okay?'

Health Questions Swirl Over Trump's Cognitive Tests

Trump's health has hovered in the background of Washington politics since he began his second term in January 2025. Reports that he had an MRI in October 2025, just six months after his annual physical in April, prompted fresh questions about what doctors were looking for.

Observers have also highlighted episodes in which he appeared to nod off during Cabinet meetings and other official events. Attentive viewers have pointed to swelling around his ankles and the use of make-up and bandages on his hands to cover what look like bruises.

Read more Donald Trump Cognitive Test: POTUS Boasts of 'Rare Achievement' in Mental Exams Donald Trump Cognitive Test: POTUS Boasts of 'Rare Achievement' in Mental Exams

The one person who seems eager to keep the topic alive is Trump himself. Rather than batting away doubts over his age and stamina, he has turned his test-taking into a kind of running gag and badge of honour, contrasting his claimed performance with what he insists Obama or Biden could never achieve.

That strategy may reassure loyal supporters in places like The Villages, where the crowd responds warmly to familiar riffs about lions and sharks. For others, the spectacle of a president repeatedly advertising his ability to identify a bear on a flashcard may reinforce exactly the doubts he is trying to quash.