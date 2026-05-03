A 2024 video of Fred Liu, ex-boyfriend of Evelyn Ha, has circulated across TikTok and other social media platforms in 2026, prompting renewed scrutiny after users compared his breakup remarks with an earlier Instagram Story linked to discussions involving Evelyn Ha's former partner Ben Pasternak, raising questions over consistency between his public statements.

In the video, Fred Liu states that there is 'no bad blood' between him and Evelyn Ha following their breakup, adding that he continues to hold respect for her.

This has been contrasted with an earlier Instagram Story posted after Evelyn Ha's breakup with Ben Pasternak, where Fred appeared to align his comments with Ben's account of events and referenced experiences described in relation to allegations of physical abuse in that context.

In a statement attributed to Fred Liu circulating online, he said:

'I just saw Ben Pasternak's video. I wasn't planning to speak publicly, but hearing experiences that felt familiar made staying silent feel wrong. I was in a relationship with Evelyn years before Ben. During that relationship, I experienced things that were consistent with parts of what Ben described. Including physical violence'.

Users have pointed to differences between the tone of the Instagram post and the later resurfaced video.

Renewed Interest Linked to Ben Pasternak and Evelyn Ha Breakup

The resurfaced content has gained attention due to ongoing public discussion surrounding Evelyn Ha's past relationship with Ben Pasternak, which previously attracted online scrutiny.

At the time, allegations and counter-claims circulated across social media, forming part of wider commentary around the breakup. Fred Liu's earlier Instagram Story has re-entered discussion as users compare it with his later resurfaced video.

Relevance of Evelyn Ha, Fred Liu, and Ben Pasternak

Evelyn Ha, Fred Liu, and Ben Pasternak have become linked in online discussions due to overlapping timelines of relationships and public statements made during and after their respective breakups.

Their earlier comments have been repeatedly resurfaced and compared by users across TikTok and repost accounts, contributing to continued attention on how each individual addressed events publicly.

Current Context Around Ben Pasternak and Evelyn Ha

The renewed circulation of older content has also brought back attention to the criminal case involving Ben Pasternak and Evelyn Ha. Court reports state Pasternak has been charged in New York over an alleged incident in March 2026 involving his former girlfriend, Evelyn Ha. The charge relates to an alleged physical altercation, including claims of assault and strangulation. He has pleaded not guilty, with his legal team denying the allegations and stating he acted in self-defence. The case is due to proceed in New York criminal court.

Alongside the ongoing proceedings, earlier online allegations and counter-statements shared during the breakup period have resurfaced in public discussion. These have reappeared in connection with previously published remarks attributed to Fred Liu about his own past relationship with Evelyn Ha, where he referenced experiences linked to Pasternak's earlier claims. No new verified developments have been confirmed beyond the ongoing court case.

Fred Liu's Current Position and Continued Relevance

Fred Liu has not issued any new statement addressing the resurfaced video or the renewed comparisons being made online in 2026. His past content continues to circulate through reposted clips and archived posts across social media platforms.

His earlier statements remain central to current discussions due to repeated resurfacing and comparison between his Instagram Story and his recorded breakup video.