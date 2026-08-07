Melbourne talent manager Ralph Carr faces public scrutiny after dozens of women accused him of workplace bullying and sexual harassment over three decades. The allegations, uncovered in an investigation based on interviews with almost 30 sources, emerged Monday when a suppression order lifted, revealing his 2023 conviction for raping a former employee. Through legal representatives, Carr sternly denies the dated claims, maintaining his innocence in the strongest possible terms.

Carr spent years representing major Australian pop names like Kate Ceberano, Vanessa Amorosi, and Tina Arena, whom he married and divorced in 1999. In case you missed it, Ralph Carr Management recently lost most high-profile clients but continued managing a small number of AFL players, notably Dustin Martin.

Following the lifted order on Monday, Martin issued a statement saying he was shocked by the rape convictions and ended his professional relationship with his former manager effective immediately.

Decades of Bullying Alleged Against Ralph Carr

Operating out of Lennox Street in Richmond, Ralph Carr Management was described by multiple sources as a revolving door for young women. Former employees described the workplace as intimidating and toxic, alleging it devolved into a daily survival test.

Jessamy Gee, who began working there at 20 between 2005 and 2008, recalled he was incredibly abusive and the worst bully she had ever encountered. She alleged it was common for him to get centimetres from her face and scream.

Kathryn Tollerud, employed between 2007 and 2008, told the Guardian staff were terrified for the minute he walked in. She likened the dread to winding up a jack-in-the-box. Eight women told the Guardian Carr would shout their names and expect them to race to his desk.

Tamblyne Cooper recalled a ripple effect of toxicity in 2014, leaving staff feeling they could not trust anybody. Intern Olivia Boddeus wrote in a university report that the workplace harassment caused a mental breakdown, forcing her resignation.

Former Employees Claim Ralph Carr Intimidated Them

Tahlia, who started in 2015 when she was 21, recalled how he would aggressively abuse anyone failing to move fast enough. Courtney Austin, who was 22 when joining that same year, separately described him snapping and screaming across the room to tell staff they were so fucking stupid. She noted he frequently looked like a bull ready to charge.

Sara, who worked for Carr from 2011 to 2014, recalled feeling trapped. She said Carr would back her into a corner or stand between her and an exit while screaming, leaving him with the physical advantage. Sara alleged Carr weaponised her ADHD against her.

Knowing her father died from a brain haemorrhage, Carr allegedly yelled to ask if she was having a brain haemorrhage herself, which she described as her breaking point. A colleague told the Guardian Carr wore Sara down until she simply broke.

For Clare Heasly, who worked on Tina Arena's 1997 tour, the aggression involved overt threats. She alleged Carr clenched his shaking fist, stood over her, and appeared itching to punch her. According to her account, he said, 'You fucking bitch, I'm going to fucking kill you, who the fuck do you think you are.'

Heasly hid for more than an hour before telling the promoter and tour manager, who ejected Carr. The tour manager gave her a whistle to alert the crew if Carr came near her again. Arena, who was told at the time, described it as deeply disturbing.

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Alleged Sexual Harassment by Ralph Carr Outlined

Five women also made allegations of inappropriate sexual comments or advances. One woman who worked for Carr for two years from 2010 recalled being tasked with scouting new interns. She alleged she was ordered to delete applications from males or anyone over 25, noting Carr overwhelmingly chose attractive young girls around 18.

Anna, a pseudonym for an employee joining in 2013, recalled Carr following her up some stairs at an event and touching her waist. She alleged he leaned toward her and told her, 'You look sexy in that dress.' Later, he allegedly instructed her to wear something sexy to a dinner.

When Anna resigned 14 months later, she alleged Carr got on his knees, clasped his hands together, and put his hands on her knees to beg her to stay. The Monday after she left, he called yelling that he was going to fucking bury her and ruin her career.

For 19-year-old receptionist Jo, the inappropriate behaviour manifested in clandestine messages. In 2008, she alleged Carr sent her a message at work reading, 'Shh ... don't tell anyone but you look really cute today.'

The situation was uncomfortable because Jo had to greet Carr's pregnant girlfriend Emma every afternoon. She resigned a few weeks later, noting she lasted after about three months in total. Jo now co-founds a not-for-profit celebrating women in the music industry.

Strip Clubs and the Video Camera Incident

Tollerud recalled receiving phone calls to drink with Carr at ridiculous hours, noting refusing guaranteed a miserable week. On one occasion, Carr allegedly took young female staff, including Tollerud and Gee, to a strip club without prior warning. Gee noted keeping inexperienced women around was strategic, allowing him to dictate what was normal and brand objectors as weak.

Seven women told the Guardian about a practice in which Carr allegedly made them stand between him and his keyboard. They had to crouch over in front of him to type emails while he watched over their shoulders and barked orders. Nicole Kerr described the subjection as disgusting, noting it was not a good position for a woman to be in front of a man.

The camera incident described by Righi and Swinfield highlighted further concerns. Sam Righi separately recalled a 2017 video call in which he said Carr positioned the camera to obscure his own face. According to Righi, Carr volunteered the explanation unprompted, saying, 'You don't need to see faces, you'll see why in a minute.' Carr then summoned Mahalia Swinfield, in her mid-20s, to bend over the desk.

Righi alleged his entire screen filled with a view right down the young woman's top. Swinfield recalled straightening herself up, only for Carr to deliberately readjust the camera so it was in the exact same place.

Ralph Carr Left Staff With Psychological Toll

Swinfield became a shield for younger interns. Messages reviewed by the Guardian show her coaching a terrified intern on how to politely reject Carr's requests for drinks. Swinfield advised getting her discomfort in writing in case he fired her in retaliation.

The emotional toll of finding girls crying in the office bathrooms over his relentless belittling forced Swinfield to stop hiring interns altogether. She recalled one instance where Carr allegedly called a young woman's work a piece of shit before telling her to go back to being the office dickhead.

Tahlia, who recalled being called "f***** retarded" and a "f****** idiot", suffered a panic attack at a train station in June 2016. She said her lungs were closing in, leaving her frozen and convinced she was dying. Even after quitting, it took her six months to feel confident again.

Janine Kerr, Arena's personal assistant in the 90s, remembered Carr as a bully and a thug who threw tantrums like a five-year-old. She noted how unfair it was to take green young women, pay them peanuts, and systematically suck the life out of them. For Lauren Poulter, it took a full year to get over the stress and close to a decade to rebuild her confidence.

On 22 October 2018, Mahalia Swinfield sent a resignation email she had been drafting for weeks. She wrote that the daily bullying and constant abuse were no longer worth it and resigned effective immediately. Nicole Kerr later echoed a similar sentiment in a resignation letter after one month, writing, 'Life is too short to put up with abuse five days a week.'