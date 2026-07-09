Tyler Perry could face additional legal action after the attorney representing one of his accusers said more alleged victims have come forward following the high-profile lawsuits filed against the Hollywood filmmaker.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents actor Derek Dixon, recently claimed that his legal team has been contacted by several individuals alleging misconduct by Perry since Dixon filed his lawsuit in 2025. While no new lawsuits have been filed, Buzbee suggested that further claims could emerge as more people decide to speak publicly.

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What Did the Lawyer Say?

Speaking about the growing number of people contacting his firm, Buzbee said additional individuals had reached out with allegations involving Perry following the publicity surrounding Dixon's case.

Although he did not disclose how many potential claimants had contacted him or provide details of their allegations, Buzbee said the increased attention had encouraged others to share their experiences.

At this stage, no court has verified those allegations, and no additional lawsuits have been announced.

What Is Tyler Perry Accused Of?

The latest developments stem from a lawsuit filed in June 2025 by actor Derek Dixon, who appeared in Perry's BET series The Oval.

Dixon alleges Perry used his position of influence to subject him to repeated sexual harassment, assault and battery while promising career opportunities. The lawsuit seeks US$260 million (£193 million) in damages and also alleges retaliation after Dixon rejected Perry's alleged advances.

In December 2025, aspiring actor Mario Rodriguez filed a separate US$77 million (£57 million) lawsuit alleging sexual assault and battery linked to his work with Perry on Boo! A Madea Halloween. Rodriguez also named Lionsgate as a defendant in his complaint.

Perry has firmly denied all of the allegations made against him in both lawsuits. His attorney has described the claims as 'fabricated' and 'baseless,' saying the filmmaker intends to vigorously defend himself in court. Neither case has been resolved, and the allegations remain unproven as the legal proceedings continue.

How Has Tyler Perry Responded?

Perry has strongly denied all allegations made against him.

His attorney has described Dixon's lawsuit as 'a scam' and 'a money grab,' maintaining that the filmmaker never engaged in the conduct alleged in the complaint.

Following Rodriguez's lawsuit, Perry's legal team also rejected those allegations, arguing that the claims are false and expressing confidence they will not succeed in court. Perry has not been charged with any criminal offence in connection with either case.

What Happens Next?

Whether additional lawsuits are ultimately filed remains unclear.

For now, Buzbee's comments indicate that his firm is continuing to speak with individuals who may pursue legal action, but no further complaints have been lodged in court.

The existing civil lawsuits remain ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven. Perry continues to deny any wrongdoing and is expected to vigorously contest the claims through the legal process.

If more accusers do come forward, the legal pressure surrounding one of Hollywood's most influential producers could increase significantly. Until then, the allegations remain subject to the outcome of the pending civil proceedings, where both sides will have the opportunity to present their evidence before a court.