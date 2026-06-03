Sabrina Carpenter has obtained a temporary restraining order against a 31-year-old man accused of stalking her and attempting to enter her Los Angeles home, according to court documents filed in California. The order was granted after the singer alleged a series of incidents that culminated in an attempted intrusion at her residence in May.

A Los Angeles County court granted Carpenter a temporary restraining order against a 31-year-old man she alleges engaged in repeated stalking, surveillance and trespassing behaviour beginning in April. The order requires the man to remain at least 100 yards away from Carpenter, her home, vehicle, workplace and members of her household.

Court Grants Temporary Protection Order

According to The Guardian's report, Carpenter sought legal protection after concluding that the alleged conduct was escalating. A hearing to determine whether the restraining order should be extended is scheduled for 17 June. The man is also due to appear in court in connection with a misdemeanor trespassing case.

In her declaration, Carpenter alleged that the incidents left her concerned for her safety and prompted her to seek emergency court intervention.

Who Is the Man Named in the Filing?

The man identified in the court documents is William Applegate, 31. Court records and media reports indicate that the allegations against him stem from a series of incidents near Carpenter's Los Angeles residence.

According to the filing, Applegate allegedly told security personnel that Carpenter was expecting him and that he knew her personally. Carpenter disputed the claim, stating that she had never met him. She described the assertion as 'outrageous and entirely false.'

Authorities have not publicly identified any prior relationship between Carpenter and Applegate. Court documents reviewed by multiple outlets indicate that Carpenter considers him a stranger.

Alleged Attempt to Enter Carpenter's Home

The most serious incident described in the filing occurred on 23 May. Carpenter alleged that Applegate breached security barriers surrounding her Hollywood Hills property before approaching her front door. Ring camera footage submitted to the court reportedly captured him attempting to open the door.

In her declaration, Carpenter said the encounter represented 'one of the most disturbing violations of personal safety and privacy' she had experienced. She further alleged that the man physically manipulated the door handle in an effort to gain entry without permission.

Security personnel intervened before entry was gained, and police later arrested Applegate on suspicion of trespassing.

Alleged Return After Arrest

Court records state that the alleged encounters did not end with the arrest. Carpenter claimed Applegate returned to the vicinity of her property shortly afterward despite police involvement.

The singer alleged that the repeated appearances heightened concerns for her safety and contributed to her request for emergency court protection. An LAPD detective cited in the filing reportedly described the behavior as consistent with an escalating fixation that can be associated with stalking cases.

Read more 'I Am in Fear:' Sabrina Carpenter Wins Restraining Order After Stalker Tried to 'Force His Way' Into Her Home 'I Am in Fear:' Sabrina Carpenter Wins Restraining Order After Stalker Tried to 'Force His Way' Into Her Home

What Happens Next?

The temporary restraining order remains in effect pending further court proceedings. A civil hearing is expected to determine whether the order should be converted into a longer-term protection order. Separately, criminal proceedings related to the alleged trespassing incident are scheduled to continue in June.

As of now, the allegations remain claims contained in court filings and have not been proven in court. Applegate has been accused of the conduct described by Carpenter, but no finding on the stalking allegations has yet been made.