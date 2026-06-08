Andrew Tate's rise from kickboxing champion to one of the internet's most recognisable influencers has been shadowed by years of serious allegations. Now, a lengthy investigation published by The New Yorker has set out new detail on claims that the self-described misogynist built his multimillion-pound empire by exploiting women, including allegations of rape, coercion and trafficking that he has repeatedly denied.

The report, written by Heidi Blake, details accounts from multiple women who accused Tate of manipulation, sexual violence and psychological control. Among the most serious revelations were messages allegedly sent to one woman who later accused him of rape, including the statement.

Andrew Tate Accused Of Rape

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Tate first gained widespread attention through social media, where he amassed millions of followers by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle and controversial views on gender roles. His online influence expanded through ventures such as Hustler's University and the War Room, a paid-membership network that promised to help men achieve wealth and status.

According to The New Yorker report, Tate's business model allegedly relied heavily on recruiting women into online sex work. The report states that members of the War Room were taught methods for persuading women into webcam and adult-content work through what Tate called his 'Ph.D' or 'Pimping Hoes Degree.'

One of the women featured prominently in the report was Hannah Price, who briefly dated him and was one of several women who accused him of rape. She provided police with messages allegedly sent by Tate after the incident, including one in which he reportedly wrote, 'I love raping you,' followed by, 'Monsters are monsters.'

However, prosecutors reportedly did not rely on those messages because Price continued seeing Tate after the alleged assault. According to the report, this complicated the case despite the existence of the messages and her allegations against him.

Tate has denied the allegations, maintaining that any sexual activity was consensual and denying that he strangled any of the women who accused him. Price's allegations have since formed part of broader legal proceedings and scrutiny surrounding Tate's conduct.

🚨 BREAKING: The New Yorker has published the most heavily documented account yet of how Andrew and Tristan Tate built their operation. Reporter @HeidilBlake worked from sealed prosecutorial files. Her reporting has already reopened a UK police investigation that sat dead for… pic.twitter.com/re7hhOrfVn — HUMAN WA$TE (@Dplanet) June 8, 2026

'They Are Definitely Trafficking Women'

The report also details several women's encounters with Andrew and Tristan Tate. Among them was Iasmina Pencov, a former psychology student who moved across Romania to be with Tate after he told her he considered her his wife. Initially reluctant to participate in online sex work, Pencov expressed concerns rooted in her religious beliefs.

According to messages cited in the report, Tate later described how he overcame her objections, writing: 'identified the objections and destroyed them.' He added: 'She never believed in god. Women never believe in anything.'

Pencov eventually became involved in Tate's webcam operation as an online sex worker and was used as an example in War Room training materials. Tate allegedly told members: 'I've done this with over 100 girls. I almost sound evil. But I'm not. I'm a shepard. Leading the sheep.'

She had also become a trusted figure within the Tates' operation, overseeing new women brought to a villa in Romania's American Village, where adult-content workers were housed. In 2022, Pencov grew suspicious of a 20-year-old American aspiring musician whom Tristan had persuaded to come to Bucharest.

The woman reportedly refused to participate in webcam work and later sent messages to contacts in the United States claiming that the Tates were trafficking women and that the other residents appeared 'brainwashed.'

'These guys are actually evil,' she had written. 'They are definitely trafficking women.'

After the US Embassy was alerted, Romanian authorities launched a raid on the property, with a SWAT team taking the women into protective custody.

Authorities Reportedly Failed To Protect Victims

The report also revisits allegations made by three British women more than a decade ago – Price, Maya Navarro and Emilia Walker. According to the report, several complainants encountered investigative failures after reporting Tate to the police.

Price reportedly was initially discouraged from pursuing her complaint. The investigation also cited mishandled evidence, missing recordings and procedural errors that weakened the cases. A former detective described the investigation as one of many cases 'completely cocked up because of poor policing.' The authorities reportedly did not take their complaints seriously, partly because they were sex workers.

According to Blake, Tate could have been brought to justice 10 years ago had the British police responded promptly to the earlier complaints. 'They failed to protect the initial victims and created this problem,' a senior Romanian law-enforcement insider told Blake.

In 2015, the Tate brothers relocated to Romania after Andrew faced multiple rape and assault allegations. There, they built their webcam pornography business based out of a compound called American Village.

They seemingly operated above the law; court records indicate local police ignored reports of the brothers coercing women into sex work. Andrew reinforced this image of impunity by bragging online and in private chats about bribing officials, famously tweeting a comparison between his own illicit influence and Jeffrey Epstein's high-profile network.

'EVERYONE wants to be friends with the pimp,' he reportedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet. 'Doubt me? EPSTEIN HAD ACCESS TO PY. Look at his f**g friends list."

At the height of their webcam business, about 75 women reportedly worked for the Tates and over 30 of them had Andrew's name tattooed on their skin. The Tates were arrested in 2022 on suspicion of rape and human trafficking.

This year, after Blake reached out to authorities about the investigation, Britain's Independent Office for Police Conduct launched a misconduct inquiry, while Hertfordshire Police reopened aspects of the case.