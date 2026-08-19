A leaked hot-mic clip has thrust Detroit anchor Taryn Asher into the headlines, just as her discrimination lawsuit against Fox 2 heads towards its next phase. Former Fox 2 anchor Taryn Asher became the story rather than the storyteller this week after a leaked clip showed her cursing at a colleague.

The footage has landed in the middle of a gender discrimination lawsuit Asher filed against the station. It has reignited a familiar debate: who leaks these things, and why.

Who Is Taryn Asher? Meet the Emmy Award-Winning Anchor at the Centre of the Row

Asher is a veteran broadcaster who spent nearly two decades at WJBK-TV, Fox 2 Detroit, joining in 2007. She built her name as an evening anchor in a top US market, fronting newscasts and leading high-profile investigations.

She describes herself online as an 'award-winning television anchor and investigative journalist' known for exclusive interviews and live coverage of major breaking stories. She has also branched into true crime storytelling and documentary-style hosting, and says she is now open to national opportunities.

The Emmy Award-winning anchor was pulled off air and placed on leave in November 2025. She was told later that month she would not be returning.

Inside the Leaked Video Fuelling Taryn Asher's Legal Battle

A clip of the confrontation, now widely shared online including on X, formerly Twitter, shows Asher recording a public service announcement when a colleague enters to query her use of a script. In television newsrooms, a script is 'locked' once a producer opens it, meaning nobody else can edit it simultaneously.

As the exchange grows tense, the colleague leaves the room. 'Go ahead!' Asher can be heard saying, before muttering 'b****' and 'jeez-oh-petes' once the woman is gone.

Taryn Asher, ex-Fox 2 Detroit anchor, filmed berating a coworker as a “bitch” and ordering her to “grow up” during PSA script dispute. pic.twitter.com/cRLqObrBcl — shortguyjim 👽 (@shortguyjim) August 18, 2026

Another crew member then asks what is going on. 'Can I please finish what I was gonna say? What the f***. Grow up!' Asher snaps.

She goes on to complain she is 'so done with her antics, telling on me every five seconds'. Fox 2 has cited the footage in its defence against Asher's lawsuit, according to court documents reviewed by the Detroit Free Press.

The station maintains she was let go for 'unprofessional workplace behaviour' and repeated 'outbursts'. Asher's attorney has challenged Fox's portrayal of the footage, arguing that it does not show the full context of the incident.

Translation for non news people:

-likely an executive producer (EP) comes in, tells the anchor she’s “in a script” for the upcoming newscast. In a newsroom system, a script is “locked” & others cannot edit when someone has it open.

-The anchor interjects and says yes I am in this… https://t.co/HgnWDkozpu — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) August 19, 2026

Newsroom Insider Breaks Down the Script Dispute and Why the Clip Was Never Aired

Broadcast host and reporter Kylen Mills offered her own breakdown for viewers unfamiliar with newsroom jargon. She explained that an executive producer likely told Asher she was locked out of a script still being checked, prompting Asher to say she had only edited a part that 'didn't make sense'.

Mills noted anchors must read every script before broadcast, which left Asher racing to the studio. She stressed the clash was never aired live; cameras simply happened to be rolling during the PSA recording, and someone at the station later leaked it.

Split Reactions Online as Leaked Clip Backfires on Fox 2

Reaction on X has been split roughly between those who see Asher as a victim of a smear campaign and those who view the footage as evidence of workplace conduct issues. Some sided with Asher, arguing the producer 'didn't do their job' and that leaking the clip only made her look more sympathetic amid her ongoing discrimination lawsuit.

Others were harsher, insisting 'heated conversations happen in newsrooms all the time' and that leaking private footage crosses a line. Several questioned the timing, suggesting the clip surfaced strategically as Fox 2 pushes back against Asher's gender discrimination claims.

As Asher's lawsuit proceeds, the question remains: who leaked the footage, and what did they hope to achieve? Whatever the outcome, her decades-long résumé, laid out on her LinkedIn profile, stands in sharp contrast to the clip now dominating her headlines.