Chris Tomlin, one of the most recognizable names in contemporary Christian music, performed at the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona. The service, held September 21 at State Farm Stadium, drew tens of thousands of attendees and included music from Tomlin as well as Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes. Tomlin led worship with songs such as 'How Great Is Our God', a track that has become one of the most widely sung church anthems in the world.

Tomlin, 52, grew up in Grand Saline, Texas, and began singing in church as a teenager before studying at Texas A&M University. He wrote his first worship song at age 14 and has since become a central figure in modern worship music. Over the years, he has released chart-topping albums, won a Grammy, earned multiple Dove Awards and sold millions of records. His catalogue includes hits like 'Our God', 'Whom Shall I Fear' and 'Holy Forever', all staples in churches worldwide.

His presence at Kirk's memorial highlighted both his prominence and the influence of worship music at high-profile events. Social media posts from attendees described the moment as moving, with clips of Tomlin's performance circulating widely online. The singer's participation underscored his role not only as a musician but as a public voice of faith during significant national moments.