Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series of smartphones during its Far Out event in September 2022. As expected, the iPhone 14 Pro models came with higher-end specs and exclusive features that the non-Pro iPhones lacked. For instance, the latest iOS 16.2 update brought the Always On Display to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models last year.

However, Dynamic Island turned out to be the most notable feature of the iPhone 14 series. To those unaware, Dynamic Island alludes to a pill-shaped notch that shows notifications and improves the overall user experience. Also, this area comprises a myriad of shortcuts that enable users to perform multiple tasks simultaneously without breaking a sweat.

Unsurprisingly, Dynamic Island grabbed more attention than any other iPhone 14 Pro lineup features. On top of that, the American tech giant is sparing no effort to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones. In line with this, Apple recently simplified the repair process for the selfie camera and Face ID on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple is reportedly planning to add Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 series smartphones. In the meantime, some developers went as far as building an app that brings a Dynamic Island-like feature to Android phones. Also, leading manufacturers like Realme and Xiaomi asked their users if they would like Dynamic Island on their future Android phones.

Xiaomi will reportedly introduce a Dynamic Island-like notch on the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Lite smartphone, recently listed online on a German retailer website. Realme has given us a glimpse into its version of Dynamic Island. Vice President of Realme Madhav Sheth teased the brand's version of Dynamic Island via a now-deleted tweet.

Realme is referring to this spot as the "Realme Mini Capsule." The top executive said the feature would be available on Realme's upcoming C-series device. It is worth noting that the company usually launches entry-level phones under its C-series. The handset will reportedly carry the Realme C55 moniker. An image of the tweet (via MySmartPrice) suggests the Realme Mini Capsule will offer software features like the Dynamic Island.

The Realme Mini Capsule will feature a charging indicator and shortcuts to multiple actions. Also, the device will support SuperVOOC fast charging. The C55 will be Realme's first smartphone to offer 33W fast charging support. It might use a 4880mAh battery to draw the juices.

Also, the Realme C55 will reportedly run Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The Realme Mini Capsule could comprise shortcuts for notifications, alerts, incoming phone calls, and more.