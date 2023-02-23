Samsung announced the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. An earlier report by the South Korean publication Hankooki indicated that Samsung is prepping to launch its next-gen Galaxy FE (Fan Edition) smartphone later this year.

To those unaware, the Galaxy Fan Edition is a toned-down version of Samsung's flagship devices. To recap, Samsung previously announced the Galaxy S10e smartphone as a more affordable version of the Galaxy S10+. The Fan Edition series currently comprises the Galaxy S20 FE 4G / 5G and Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung did not launch the Galaxy S22 FE due to the global chip shortage, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The Korean brand revealed its Q3 operating profit dropped by a whopping 31 per cent year-on-year. Korean tipster Connor has divulged details about the upcoming smartphone's chipset.

The Galaxy S21 FE went official in early 2022 but failed to garner popularity among Samsung fans like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Samsung shipped more than 10 million units of the Galaxy S20 FE in 2020. Regrettably, the Exynos 2100 chipset had throttling issues. The company skipped Galaxy S22 FE to increase the sales of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

So, the Korean smartphone giant is sparing no effort to regain the charm of its Fan Edition series smartphones. In line with this, tipster Connor claims Samsung will ship its next FE smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset under the hood. Moreover, the company will keep competitive pricing to attract more buyers.

[Exclusive]

Galaxy S23 FE will use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to adjust the unit price. — Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) February 21, 2023

The word on the street is that the Galaxy S23 FE will cost around $150 less than the Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S23 carries a price tag of $799.99. So, it is safe to assume that the next FE might set you back around $649.99. According to a report by SamMobile, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor has battery management and better thermal performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that powered the Galaxy S22 series in some regions.

Moreover, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is fabricated on TSMC's 4nm process for improved performance and power efficiency. Past leaks suggest Samsung is planning to skip the Galaxy A74 in favour of the Galaxy S23 FE. More details about the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone could surface online in the coming days.