The Redmi Note 12 series smartphones are coming to the Chinese market soon. Redmi will host a launch event on October 27 in the country, where the company will unveil its latest smartphones.

In the meantime, you can reserve the Note 12 series smartphones by heading straight to JD.com. Now, the reservation listing on the Chinese online retailer website has divulged some key details about the upcoming Note 12 series.

According to the reservation listings, the Note 12 series will comprise at least four smartphones. However, all four devices aren't likely to break cover during the October 27 launch event.

Tipster Panda is Bald claims Redmi will take the wraps off only three Note 12 series phones at the impending event. Notably, the vanilla Redmi Note 12 will not see the light of day anytime soon.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ tipped to house a 200MP Samsung HPX camera

To recap, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has been previously teased to house a mammoth 200MP camera sensor. Now, the Xiaomi subsidiary has shed some more light on the forthcoming Note 12 Pro+ smartphone.

Redmi claims the Note 12 Pro+ will be the world's first smartphone to feature a Samsung ISOCELL HPX 200MP camera. This matchless 1/1.4-inch camera sensor will have a 2.24μm pixel size.

Furthermore, the camera will support OIS (optical image stabilization). Regrettably, details about the device's auxiliary cameras are still few and far between.

Likewise, other vital pieces of information regarding the Note 12 Pro+ are scarce. However, a report by GizmoChina suggests it might offer 120W or 210W charging support.

Also, the Note 12 Pro+ will probably sport a curved-edge AMOLED panel. While the Note 12 Pro+ will feature a 200MP camera sensor, the Note 12 Pro will have a 50MP primary sensor with OIS.

According to tipster Panda is Bald, the Note 12 series will have three smartphones. These include the Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and the Redmi Note 12 Exploration Version. These smartphones could get a Dimensity 1080 chipset.