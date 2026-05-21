Reese Witherspoon spent two decades in front of the camera before she walked into the offices of every major Hollywood studio and asked one question that would eventually produce a £710 million ($900 million) company.

How many films are you developing right now with a female lead?

The answer, at nearly every studio, was zero. One executive told her the studio had already made a film 'with the woman at the centre of it' that year and could not justify making a second, Witherspoon said on the premiere episode of The Founder Mindset, a new podcast from Harvard Business School hosted by serial entrepreneur Reza Satchu, published earlier this month. Fortune first covered the interview on 17 May.

'First I got mad, and then I was like, Wait — this is a huge white space,' Witherspoon told Satchu.

That frustration became Hello Sunshine, the mission-driven media company Witherspoon cofounded in 2016 to put women's stories at the centre of film, television, and publishing. Five years later, she sold a majority stake to Blackstone-backed Candle Media in a deal that valued the company at roughly £710 million ($900 million). Witherspoon and CEO Sarah Harden retained significant equity and board seats.

How Family Money Troubles Shaped Witherspoon's Business Instincts

The actress grew up watching her family hit 'some pretty bad places' financially during her teenage years, driven by what she described as her father's 'spending issues'. By 16, she was helping to manage the household's money problems.

That early exposure to financial instability left a permanent mark.

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'I always had this idea that no one's coming to save me,' she told Satchu. 'I didn't have a financial safety net. My parents were loving and kind, but they didn't have the means to send me to college.'

Witherspoon enrolled at Stanford University but left after roughly a year. She has pushed back on the romanticised version of that decision. 'People try to paint my dropout story like I'm some sort of wunderkind that had some great business,' she said. 'But it was literally just I couldn't pay for, I couldn't afford tuition.'

Tuition at the time ran about £26,000 ($33,000) a year. Acting paid better.

From Breaking Even to a £710 Million Exit

Witherspoon's first serious attempt at fixing the representation gap came through Pacific Standard, the production company she ran with Australian producer Bruna Papandrea. Their first two book options — Cheryl Strayed's Wild and Gillian Flynn's Gone Girl — both hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list. The film adaptations, combined with the HBO co-production Big Little Lies, earned three Oscar nominations and pulled in more than £475 million ($600 million) at the box office, according to Witherspoon.

But the money barely moved the needle.

'I was only working for producer fees. I had four employees, and I was only breaking even,' Witherspoon said during the podcast. 'The overhead was eating me alive. That's not a real business.'

Witherspoon retained control of Pacific Standard after splitting with Papandrea in 2016, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed at the time. She then cofounded Hello Sunshine with Strand Equity's Seth Rodsky, initially in partnership with AT&T's Otter Media, with one central aim: women at the centre of every story.

The hits came fast. Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu, The Morning Show on Apple TV+, and Reese's Book Club, which grew into one of publishing's most influential literary platforms.

By August 2021, Blackstone-backed Candle Media, led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, acquired the majority stake at the £710 million ($900 million) valuation.

The Harvard Gazette noted Witherspoon's appearance on the podcast while covering its launch. Hello Sunshine only became profitable in 2020, one year before the sale closed, making the valuation a statement of confidence in Witherspoon's content pipeline as much as the existing catalogue.

Witherspoon's personal net worth is now estimated between £315 million and £350 million ($400 million to $440 million), with Hello Sunshine representing the single largest contributor to that figure.

For Witherspoon, the number itself mattered less than the proof of concept. She told Satchu she hopes others will look at what Hello Sunshine achieved and believe they can build something similar.

'Because it is possible,' she said.