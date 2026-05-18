Meghan Markle is reportedly finding herself increasingly isolated in Hollywood, with several A-list friends in Los Angeles said to be distancing themselves from the Duchess of Sussex over claims she has used their names to help sell her lifestyle products.

The news came after journalist and broadcaster Paula Froelich told the Daily Mail that Meghan Markle, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, had become known in elite circles for being 'very name-droppy' as they try to build a post-royal business empire from their £15 million Montecito home.

The couple, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to North America to pursue financial independence, once counted George and Amal Clooney, David Beckham and Oprah Winfrey among their starry acquaintances. Now, according to several unnamed insiders, some of those relationships appear to be fraying.

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Meghan Markle And The A-List Friendship Freeze

Froelich claimed that the mood around Meghan Markle in parts of Hollywood has cooled markedly. 'No one wants to hang out with Meghan,' she alleged, adding that one concern among high-profile figures was the fear their association could be leveraged for commercial gain.

'Lots of reasons, but she might sell clothes while using their name,' Froelich told the paper, suggesting that some celebrities were wary of seeing their reputations folded into marketing pushes for the duchess' various ventures.

None of the named celebrities has publicly commented on the claims, and there is no independent confirmation that specific friendships have ended, so these accounts should be treated with caution.

Another source, also speaking to the Daily Mail, suggested the Sussexes do not accept that they might bear responsibility for any social frost. 'They don't get it. They never think it is them,' the insider said, framing the couple as baffled by the cooling of certain relationships rather than contrite.

For context, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in January 2020 and later settled in California with a clear stated aim: to become financially self-sufficient and to control their own narrative. High-profile contracts quickly followed, most prominently a reported $100 million (£80 million) production deal with Netflix to create documentaries, scripted series, and other content.

Stumbles In Meghan Markle's Post-Royal Business Push

Away from the gossip about who is or is not invited to dinner in Montecito, the harder edge of the story is money. Several projects attached to the Sussexes have failed to perform as hoped, and that has sharpened the focus on Meghan Markle's commercial choices.

Their Netflix agreement, celebrated as a coup when it was announced, has reportedly been scaled back this year after series such as Heart of Invictus and Polo did not generate the viewing figures the streaming giant wanted. The duchess's own cooking and lifestyle programme, With Love, Meghan, was also cancelled after two seasons.

Netflix has not issued a detailed public breakdown of the contract changes, and the couple has not commented, leaving much of the discussion to anonymous briefings and industry speculation.

Since then, Meghan has been channelling her efforts into As Ever, a lifestyle brand built around home and kitchen products, including candles and jams. The company positions itself within the crowded aspirational lifestyle market, where personal branding is everything and famous friends can be marketing gold. It is precisely that overlap between friendship and commerce that critics say is making some celebrities uncomfortable.

One insider quoted by Page Six earlier this month painted a stark picture of the financial pressure on the family. The source described Meghan as 'basically the breadwinner' and claimed she needs to generate at least $6 million (around £4.7 million) each year simply to maintain the couple's Montecito estate in the condition they want.

Those numbers have not been verified by the Sussexes, but they have fed a narrative that every social connection and public appearance carries a commercial subtext.

Image Problems For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Alongside the cash concerns is a broader question about image. Public relations consultant Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News that the Sussexes' attempt to 'rebrand' as global content creators and campaigners has not landed as planned.

'In the years following their highly publicized exit from the royal family in 2020, the couple made a series of decisions that directly altered the public sentiment and perception,' Eldridge said. He cited the couple's high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry's tell-all memoir and what he described as a 'perpetual cycle of 'victim marketing.''

According to Eldridge, many observers in both the UK and the US began to question the pair's motives and, over time, either formed sharply polarised views about them or 'even worse, lose interest altogether.'

None of that makes Meghan Markle uniquely venal or uniquely victimised. It does, however, help explain why whispers about dropped friends, leveraged names, and awkward dinner invitations gain such traction. When a couple builds their fortunes and their public relevance almost entirely on who they are and who they know, any sign that the circle is shrinking becomes more than just social gossip. It looks like a business problem, too.

Nothing in these off-the-record accounts has been confirmed by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, or their representatives, and there is no public evidence that specific A-list friends have definitively cut ties.

For now, the claims sit in that murky Hollywood space where personal relationships, financial pressure, and public curiosity collide, and where the line between friendship and branding gets thinner by the day.