Actress Jaime Pressly, best known for her Emmy-winning role in My Name Is Earl, has officially joined the roster of actresses who are embracing direct-to-fan content creation. Pressly announced joining OnlyFans this week, saying that she sees the subscription platform as a way to evolve creatively while connecting with supporters in a more personal setting.

Pressly, who has often drawn comparisons to Margot Robbie because of a striking resemblance in appearance, explained that the decision was motivated by evolving trends in entertainment, and her desire for more creative freedom.

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Interactions Inspired the Move

In interviews discussing the launch, which launched 7 May, Pressly said she has always believed in adapting with the times and wanted more control over the content she shares with fans.

During an interview with Variety, the actress said of her decision to join OnlyFans, 'I've always believed in evolving with the times.'

She also explained that joining the platform gives her an opportunity to engage with supporters more personally while maintaining creative control over the kind of content she is able to share. 'This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention.'

'I've loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans,' she stated, sharing that meeting fans at Comic-Con events, among others, inspired her to look for a digital space where she could continue building that connection directly with her audience.

Jaime Pressly announces she is joining OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/pHIZ78Ck8F — Pyro (@PyroKiller978) May 8, 2026

The 48-year-old actress described her OnlyFans account as a place where she can share more candid and behind-the-scenes moments from her life and career. According to reports, the page includes photos, videos, personal thoughts, and exclusive content that differs from the polished image often associated with traditional Hollywood publicity.

The US Sun shared the actress's OnlyFans bio, stating, 'This is where things get a little more personal, playful, and completely unfiltered. A little sweet, a little wild, always authentic,' where fans can expect to see 'the side of me Hollywood doesn't always get to see,' alongside exclusive images and videos, late-night thoughts, and one-on-one conversations.

Following a Growing Celebrity Trend

Pressly is not the first mainstream actress to turn to the subscription-based platform in recent years. Celebrities including Shannon Elizabeth, who reportedly made over $1 million (roughly £735,000) on her first week on the platform, and Drea de Matteo have also joined OnlyFans, often citing creative independence and direct audience engagement as major reasons for making the decision to move.

🔥🚨RECENT: 48-year-old Emmy winning actress Jamie Pressley announced she is joining OnlyFans to ‘create what she wants how she wants.’ pic.twitter.com/pPk9fuOqR7 — Neepha_orji (@NeephaOrji) May 8, 2026

Longtime friend Shannon Elizabeth's major financial success reportedly helped encourage Pressly to explore similar opportunities, otherwise known as joining OnlyFans, as more entertainers seek alternatives to traditional studio systems and social media algorithms.

OnlyFans, which launched in 2016, initially became known for adult-oriented content but has attracted musicians, actors, comedians, fitness creators, and influencers looking for subscription-based income and more direct communication with fans.

Pressly rose to fame in the early 2000s through film and television roles before earning recognition for playing Joy Turner on My Name is Earl, where she earned a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance. She later appeared in Not Another Teen Movie in 2001, as well as in series Welcome to Flatch and Mom.