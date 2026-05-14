Meghan Markle is now 'basically the breadwinner' for her family in California, with the couple's money said to be 'tight' after their Netflix deal ended and Prince Harry's charitable work failed to cover their reported $6 million (£4.4 million) annual outgoings, according to Page Six.

Meghan and Harry left frontline royal life in 2020 and settled in Montecito, an ultra-affluent enclave north of Los Angeles, pitching themselves as financially independent through media, production and philanthropic ventures. Their headline-grabbing agreement with Netflix became a symbol of that break from the Royal Family's funding, but the partnership has now quietly run its course, prompting renewed scrutiny of how the Sussexes are actually bankrolling life in a $15 million (£11 million) mansion.

Meghan is inviting fans back into the world of As Ever 🍊✨ The Duchess of Sussex, 44, offered a fresh glimpse into life at her Montecito home as she picks fruit, arranges flowers and showcases the brand’s jams and marmalades.



“What began with fruit from Meghan’s garden,… pic.twitter.com/PUzY3hWDn9 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 12, 2026

Meghan Markle Under Pressure As Montecito Bills Mount

The latest claims centre on the scale of the couple's outgoings. One unnamed insider told Page Six that Markle and Harry need about $6 million a year to stay afloat in the US. Roughly half of that, the source alleged, is swallowed up by private security and mortgage payments on their home, estimated at around $3 million (£2.2 million) annually.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Cut Staff By Two-Thirds' Amid Financial Pressure Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Cut Staff By Two-Thirds' Amid Financial Pressure

'Money is tight,' the source was quoted as saying, painting a picture far removed from the glossy image of unfettered post-royal freedom. With the Netflix pipeline no longer guaranteed, the tipster suggested it is Meghan's earning power, not Harry's charitable brand, that is propping up their West Coast existence.

Nothing in these financial claims has been independently confirmed; the couple have not disclosed their current income, and no official figures support the $6 million estimate.

Even so, the line that Meghan is now 'basically the breadwinner' taps into a long-running narrative about the Duchess as the driving force behind their commercial decisions. Since stepping back from the Royal Family, she has launched a podcast, pursued high-profile media ventures, and recently been linked to a possible return to acting.

Meghan Markle And Rumours Of A Hollywood Return

Meghan, heading back to Hollywood, has been bubbling for months. Years before she married into the monarchy, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits. Reruns of the series have enjoyed a streaming resurgence, sparking predictable chatter that Meghan could leverage that renewed interest.

Those close to the couple, however, have pushed back on claims that she is actively chasing a comeback on screen. Insiders cited in the same reports insisted she is not plotting a full-blown acting return, despite the appealing symmetry of the story: a former actress, cash allegedly tightening, contemplating a return to the craft that first paid her bills.

At the same time, royal watchers have been quick to connect the money talk with separate rumours that Harry and Meghan may be exploring ways to step closer to the royal fold again. The couple's Montecito chapter has been defined by a mixture of high-earning media deals and bruising public disclosures about life inside 'the Firm.' If those deals are no longer as lucrative, it inevitably begs the question of what comes next.

That question is hanging over Harry's own schedule, too. He is due back in the UK later this year for the Invictus Games, but whether Meghan will join him remains uncertain. One royal insider claimed Harry is already 'coming in with all these demands on behalf of Meghan' and seeking reassurance that the Royal Family will be 'polite' to her if she does attend. The royal household has not commented publicly on that allegation.

Financially, the suggestion that Harry's philanthropic work cannot sustain their lifestyle is unsurprising, if not especially flattering. Charity-driven projects do not typically generate the kind of profit needed to service a multi-million dollar mortgage and full-time security. The claim nonetheless underlines a broader reality: the post-royal brand they have built relies heavily on maintaining mainstream relevance, not just goodwill.

🌟 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a family day at The Happiest Place on Earth, taking their 2 kids to Disneyland with the Duchess' mom Doria Ragland, accompanying them! pic.twitter.com/tKvYL9Ccsq — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2026

Meghan's position within that brand is, arguably, more commercially flexible than Harry's. She can step into lifestyle ventures, endorsements or creative projects without the same institutional baggage that follows a king's son. Whether she wants to or even needs to, at the scale being suggested is impossible to know from the outside.

The narrative of Markle as the household's primary earner may be overstated or only partially true. Yet it does capture something of the precarious bargain the couple struck when they walked away from royal funding. Independence sounds simple until the invoices land.