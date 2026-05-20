Kim Kardashian is pushing back against claims that she is interested in Lewis Hamilton's wealth, with sources saying her focus is on building a major brand with the Formula 1 star rather than cashing in on his estimated 450 million dollar fortune.

Talk of Kardashian chasing Hamilton's money has gathered pace since the pair were first linked in February after being seen at the same Paris hotel. The rumours have been fuelled by Hamilton's status as one of Formula 1's richest drivers and Kardashian's own billion-dollar Skims empire, along with her long-running ambition to qualify as a lawyer.

'Plenty Of Money' And Bigger Plans

People close to the pair are keen to dismiss the idea that Kardashian is with Hamilton for financial gain. A source insisted that Kardashian has ample money of her own and said it would be unfair to portray her as someone looking to benefit from Hamilton or anyone else.

The same source said what excites Kardashian most is the possibility of a joint commercial venture. She is said to be eager for the pair to create a 'mega brand', with plans reportedly already under way and Hamilton fully supportive.

That idea is not hard to imagine. Hamilton's long career at the top of motorsport has brought major deals with brands including Ferrari, Tommy Hilfiger and Monster Energy, while Kardashian has built a reputation for turning her image into successful consumer businesses. A partnership between the two would combine global sporting reach with powerful fashion and lifestyle appeal.

Their connection is not entirely new. Kardashian and Hamilton were pictured together at the GQ Men of the Year awards in 2014, showing that their worlds have overlapped for years through sport, fashion and celebrity events.

Bar Exam On Hold As Kim Kardashian Looks To Love And Business

One reason the Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton 'mega brand' talk has gained traction is that Kardashian has quietly eased off one of her more surprising recent projects. After passing California's notorious 'baby bar' exam on her fourth attempt in December 2021, she went on to fail her first try at the full state bar. TMZ has since reported that she has no fixed plans to retake the test this year.

The same insider suggested that decision is pragmatic rather than defeatist. 'Her own businesses, particularly her fashion brand Skims, are thriving,' they said. 'There simply aren't enough hours in the day for her to be sweating about bar exams when she's got a billion-dollar brand to run.' In other words, the law can wait; the money and momentum of her companies cannot.

Seen through that lens, pivoting some of that energy towards a joint venture with Hamilton makes more sense than the caricature of Kim Kardashian chasing Lewis Hamilton's wallet. It keeps her in her comfort zone of branding and product while tapping into his reach in markets she has not fully saturated, from hardcore motorsport fans to luxury car clients.

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All of this is taking place against a backdrop of what the source describes as a relationship that is already 'hot and heavy'. Hamilton, who has long had a reputation as a ladies' man, is said to be telling friends and, crucially, Kardashian herself that he is ready to leave that behind.

'Lewis is saying all the right things and Kim's falling hard,' the insider claimed. 'He has a reputation as a real ladies' man but, according to Kim, he's told her that he's ready to leave that behind now that he's in his 40s.'

Kardashian appears inclined to believe him. The same source said she is 'taking Lewis at his word even though a ton of women have warned her not to let herself get sucked in by him.' It is a line that hints at the scepticism swirling around Hamilton's past, and at the familiar pattern of outsiders questioning Kardashian's judgement whenever she enters a new high‑profile romance.

What has not emerged is any suggestion from those around her that she is financially vulnerable or strategically naïve. If anything, the people briefing on her side seem intent on stressing her independence. The phrase 'plenty of money of her own' is doing a lot of work, planting a flag that whatever happens next between Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, the narrative of her as a hanger‑on will not go unchallenged.

Nothing about the long‑term future of their relationship or the rumoured 'mega brand' has been confirmed on the record by either Kardashian or Hamilton. Until they speak publicly, details of business plans and emotional promises should be treated cautiously, as reported claims rather than established fact.