Shannon Elizabeth grossed more than $1.2 million (£907,000) in her first week on OnlyFans after launching her account on 16 April, Variety reported. The American Pie star became the latest in a growing line of celebrities turning subscription-based content into seven-figure paydays within days of signing up.

Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman confirmed the figure, noting Elizabeth had 'grossed seven figures in her first week on the platform.' She now sits alongside Bhad Bhabie, Mia Khalifa, and The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo on the site's expanding celebrity roster.

Elizabeth, 52, rose to fame playing Nadia in the 1999 comedy American Pie and went on to star in Scary Movie and several franchise sequels. She is now based in South Africa, where she runs the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation.

Bella Thorne Set the $1 Million Benchmark in 2020

Elizabeth is not the first celebrity to cross the million-dollar threshold at speed. That record belongs to Bella Thorne, who became the first creator on OnlyFans to earn $1 million (£756,000) within 24 hours of launching her page in August 2020, E! Online noted. She went on to make $2 million (£1.51 million) within her opening weeks on the platform, charging subscribers $20 (£15) per month.

Thorne's arrival was not without fallout. Subscribers accused her of misleading marketing after pay-per-view content failed to meet expectations, triggering a wave of refund requests. OnlyFans subsequently capped tips at $100 (£76) and limited pay-per-view pricing to $50 (£38). The platform denied the changes were linked to any single creator.

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, took a slower but ultimately more lucrative route. She joined OnlyFans in April 2021 and shared an earnings statement in July 2024 showing gross revenue of $71 million (£53.7 million) and a net figure of $57 million (£43.1 million) after expenses.

OnlyFans Takes 20 Per Cent of Every Dollar Earned

OnlyFans retains a flat 20 per cent commission on all creator earnings. On Elizabeth's $1.2 million (£907,000) gross, the platform's cut amounts to roughly $240,000 (£181,000), leaving her with approximately $960,000 (£726,000) before taxes and management fees.

That commission structure applies equally across the platform. Sophie Rain, co-founder of the Florida-based content collective Bop House, told YouTuber David Dobrik in August 2025 that she had earned $82 million (£62 million) in 18 months on the site. A single subscriber accounted for $4.3 million (£3.25 million) of that total.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea held the record as the platform's highest-earning celebrity creator, with projected monthly income of $9.2 million (£6.95 million) at her peak, according to LADbible. She has since left OnlyFans for Telegram.

YouTuber Piper Rockelle claimed $2.9 million (£2.19 million) on her first day after signing up on 1 January 2026, including $118,000 (£89,000) in tips alone. Rapper Lil Tay launched her page days after turning 18 in July 2025 and said she made more than $1 million (£756,000) in three hours.

Not all celebrity ventures on the platform have lasted. Blac Chyna deactivated her account in March 2023 after earning close to $2 million (£1.51 million) over two years. 'I'm just changing everything about me,' she said on The Jason Lee Show. 'All that stuff is a dead-end and I know that.' Tyga, whose annual OnlyFans income was estimated at $31.7 million (£24 million), has also departed to launch a rival platform.

Elizabeth's management said she plans to host a charity gala in Las Vegas this June to support her foundation. She told Variety the platform allows her to offer 'a behind the scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows.'