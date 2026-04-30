Meghan Markle has privately pledged to tell her full story with Netflix when 'the time is right,' according to a source close to the Duchess, in a move that could pave the way for a revealing memoir and fresh royal disclosures just as Prince Harry seeks reconciliation with his family in the UK.

The news came after Meghan Markle was photographed last week in Montecito at a Beef season two tastemaker event, where she and Prince Harry appeared in warm, tactile scenes with Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos and his wife, former US ambassador Nicole Avant.

The carefully observed hugs, hand-holding and shared jokes followed weeks of reports that Meghan had been 'snubbed' and effectively frozen out by the streaming giant after a series of stalled projects and social media unfollows.

Meghan and Harry's five-year deal with Netflix, rumoured to be worth around $100 million, was announced in 2020 as one of the pillars of their post-royal life. The partnership delivered the blockbuster 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan, which Netflix hailed as its biggest documentary debut, racking up nearly 100 million hours of viewing in six days.

Since then, however, the couple's creative slate has looked far shakier, with cancelled concepts, delayed adaptations and criticism of Meghan's lifestyle output.

Meghan Markle, Netflix And A Quiet Power Play

Last month, Meghan was forced to explain away reports that Netflix had pulled the plug on As Ever, her lifestyle collaboration, by insisting it had 'always' been intended to become a standalone brand.

That face-saving line took a hit when Sarandos quietly unfollowed both Meghan and the project on social media, alongside Netflix creative boss Bela Bajaria, amid claims they had been overheard making 'not complimentary' remarks about the Sussexes.

Against that backdrop, the Montecito photos with Ted and Nicole looked less like a casual night out and more like a deliberate reset. An insider told us Meghan sees the reunion as vindication after weeks of unflattering headlines.

'It's obvious that Meghan's feeling pretty vindicated right now,' the source said. 'Her stance is that they'd be wise to stick with her for the long term because when the time is right to tell her own story, she'd rather do it with them. But of course, the caveat is that they have to have her back now.'

Those close to Meghan say the warmth on display was no accident. There have been reports that she has been sending cards, gifts and 'deeply personal messages' to Ted and Nicole to underline that she values both their friendship and their professional backing. The same insider described the public show of closeness as an 'in your face' message to critics who claimed the relationship had collapsed.

'She was like the cat that ate the canary posing for those photos,' the source said. 'Putting their friendship on full display and silencing all the doubters was a big moment of redemption for her.'

Royal Fallout Risk As Meghan Markle Memoir Talk Grows

Meghan's apparent win in Hollywood masks a bumpy few months for the Sussexes. Their original five-year Netflix agreement has reportedly ended, replaced by a more modest first-look deal.

A scripted polo drama has been announced, but other touted projects, including an adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel Meet Me at the Lake, have yet to materialise. Meanwhile, Meghan's own series With Love, Meghan has not been picked up for a third run, with viewers complaining that her debut felt 'out of touch,' 'curated' and 'narcissistic.'

A separate source recently said Meghan 'is absolutely not opposed' to writing a memoir and might even co‑author it with Harry. The person added that she understands such a book would have 'mega‑value' and sees Sarandos and Avant as her preferred partners when the moment comes.

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'They don't necessarily want to keep backing her vanity projects,' the insider said of Netflix executives, 'but they do want to keep her and Harry on board so they can have first dibs when Meghan is finally ready to tell the more nitty‑gritty side of her story. From Netflix's point of view, that's very appealing.'

Again, none of these internal discussions has been publicly confirmed, and any talk of a memoir or new tell‑all documentary remains speculative.

What is less speculative is the timing problem. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and, according to the same source, there are already ideas for another documentary-style project about her life.

At the same time, Netflix is reportedly weighing a revival of The Crown, the drama Prince William is said to find 'damaging,' 'hurtful', and at times 'sickening.'

Harry, meanwhile, is due back in the UK in July for the Invictus Games and has spoken about his desire to repair relations with his family. Any fresh wave of content that appears to antagonise the Palace could choke off those efforts before they start.

Those around Meghan say the recent 'quasi‑royal tour' of Australia has left her more assertive than at any time since stepping back from royal duties. She believes she has proved she can 'still draw attention and deliver,' according to the insider, and is no longer prepared to 'wait her turn' or abide by other people's rules.

The same person suggests Meghan is now 'keen to guide Harry' towards projects that align with Netflix's interests, even as she holds back from locking herself into anything while relations with the Royal Family remain in limbo.

'She can't lock herself into anything at the moment because she's in this standstill with Harry's family,' the source said, adding: 'But that's clearly going to come to a head eventually, and once it does, the floodgates will be open for her and possibly for Harry as well.'