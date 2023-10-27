Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been plagued with rumours of an impending divorce. While the couple has refused to address these claims, an expert said a split would only be detrimental to their careers.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "make a lucrative team, and their joint ventures have the potential to continue bringing in substantial income for their family". She noted that while "they have their individual endeavours, their partnership has proven to be beneficial for both of them professionally too".

She told Mirror UK that if the couple was to divorce, then it could "potentially impact their careers, especially as a couple who have brands built on their relationship". As such, she thinks that if they were to divorce, they would keep it a secret because the media attention would only be too much to handle if they announced it to the public.

"For starters, the media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with and they have their children to look out for," she said and suggested that "it's common for celebrities to maintain a united front in the public eye".

Alderson, who co-founded the So Syncd dating app, then cited recent revelations about Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer, who have kept their separation a secret for a long time. Likewise, Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she and Will Smith have been separated for six years but they did not get a divorce.

She explained: "They may choose to present themselves as a strong and happy couple, even if they've actually been living separate lives for years. This is typically to avoid the inevitable media attention and speculation and to protect their image and brand."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hit with fresh unverified claims of having a "strained" marriage following their romantic getaway to the Canouan island earlier this month. The trip was reportedly to reignite the spark in their relationship.

Alderson acknowledged the speculations saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are constantly under scrutiny, with every move being analysed and interpreted". However, she said the weekend getaway "could simply be a matter of them needing some time for themselves".

Fellow relationship expert Kate Mansfield agreed with Alderson. She said she does not see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "being anywhere close to an 'unofficial' split. It could be that they are smart, and see the value in making sure that they have a healthy relationship, which included space and independence, as well as family time".