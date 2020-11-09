Remembrance Day 2020 services remained toned down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Britain. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who could not travel to the United Kingdom for the ceremony, marked the occasion privately, subtly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked Remembrance Sunday by visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery. According to Hello, the former royals brought flowers from their personal garden at their Santa Barbara home and laid them at the graves of two commonwealth soldiers. One of them was a member of the Royal Australian Air Force, while the other was from Royal Canadian Artillery.

Dressed formally, the couple also visited the obelisk at the cemetery that features a plaque with a message: "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country." Placing a wreath at this site, the royal dad signed it, saying "To all of those who have served and are serving. Thank you."

"Even when we can't be together, we remember together," Prince Harry told Declassified podcast while speaking about the importance of personally honouring the war heroes on Remembrance Day.

Back in the UK, the working royals came together at the scaled-back service with social distancing measures in place at the Cenotaph in London's Whitehall. The event was closed for public attendance for the first time.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William, and other members of the royal family. Prince Charles and Prince William laid the wreath on behalf of the queen who was looking at the event from the balcony. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton joined Camilla on a separate balcony of the building to witness the Remembrance Sunday service. The royal ladies stood in separate balconies in abidance of the new safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic and second lockdown in the UK.

Among others, who participated in wreath-laying, there were Prime Minister Boris Johnson, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, Princess Anne, and Earl of Wessex. The former UK PMs Theresa May, David Cameron, Tony Blair, and Sir John Major were also in attendance at Remembrance Sunday service.