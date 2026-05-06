He arrived unable to breathe properly, unable to eat, and only minutes from death. Five weeks later, a tiny Texas kitten now called Elmer has been adopted by the woman who helped nurse him back from one of the grimmest animal rescues seen this spring.

He Was Close To Suffocating

Elmer was brought into the Humane Society of North Texas in Fort Worth on 31 March after a passer-by found the six-week-old kitten submerged in a bucket of industrial white glue. By the time he reached the shelter, the adhesive had hardened across his face and body, sealing around his eyes and mouth and leaving him dangerously dehydrated. Staff said he could neither drink nor groom himself and was close to suffocating.

Every day, pets in crisis arrive at the Humane Society of North Texas, relying on the dedication of our staff and the compassion of our community. Together, that partnership makes it possible to...

'A Good Samaritan brought six-week-old Elmer to us after finding him stuck in a bucket of industrial adhesive. Covered from ear to tail, the thick substance left him unable to eat, drink, or properly care for himself, and he arrived severely dehydrated and in critical need of help,' the shelter wrote on its post.

What makes this striking is how little room there was for trial and error. Shelter veterinarians first attempted olive oil and dish soap, neither of which worked. The glue would not lift. The team then turned to canola oil, using nearly two gallons over several hours while manually massaging the adhesive from Elmer's fur in painstaking stages.

'Today, Elmer is recovering safely in foster care, finally able to rest, gain strength, and experience comfort without pain. While he still has healing ahead due to the glue removal, he's already showing his personality, sticking close to anyone offering warmth and affection,' they wrote.

Misty Mendes, director of shelter medicine at the Humane Society of North Texas, said the kitten would probably have died within minutes had he not been brought in when he was.

That assessment was not dramatic shelter language. It was the reality of his condition.

By the end of the first treatment, Elmer's grey-and-white coat had finally emerged from beneath the glue. Staff wrapped him in gauze to allow the oil to continue loosening hardened patches, then repeated the process the next day with further soaking and multiple baths.

'Every Day Is Spa Day'

The shelter posted photographs of the kitten's condition online in mid-April. The response was immediate. Hundreds of adoption enquiries flooded in, enough for the organisation to create a dedicated email account just to manage requests from people wanting to take him home.

But the public fascination was only one part of the story.

As Elmer recovered, staff noticed something almost absurdly cheerful about him. Despite the ordeal, he repeatedly nudged employees for neck rubs and appeared to associate the long glue-removal sessions with physical comfort. Cassie Davidson, a spokeswoman for the shelter, said he behaved as though 'every day is spa day.'

That detail explains why this case travelled so widely. It was not simply a near-fatal rescue. It was the visible contrast between the brutality of how he was found and the ease with which he remained affectionate.

The shelter then sought a foster volunteer willing to continue Elmer's daily baths while the final residue on his left leg was treated.

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The Foster Carer Who Could Not Let Him Go

That volunteer was Leah Owens, 72, from Azle, Texas, a long-time foster carer for injured cats. Owens had lost her husband, Roger, in October to multiple myeloma after years as his caregiver. She later said Elmer arrived at a house that had become far too quiet.

'He filled that void,' Owens told The Washington Post. 'And just gave me a lot of joy, a lot of happiness.'

Initially, Owens did not plan to keep him. She already had three cats. Yet the bond formed quickly during the weeks of bathing, feeding and watching him regain his strength. Shelter officials said Elmer settled into her sunroom almost immediately, curling around her legs and demanding attention with the confidence of an animal that had decided he belonged there.

Near the end of April, Owens returned him to the shelter for the final glue removal and neutering procedure. Before leaving the car park, she sent an email asking to be considered when adoption opened.

She did not hide the reason.

After nearly nine years caring for her husband, she wrote, Elmer had given her something to pour herself into again.

On Wednesday, the Humane Society told Owens that she had been selected as Elmer's adopter. She cried when she collected him. The shelter, despite the volume of public interest, concluded that the kitten's permanent home was already obvious.

Elmer now weighs about 2½ pounds, has fully cleared the last of the adhesive from his fur, and has moved in permanently with Owens and her three resident cats.

For a kitten once pulled from a glue bucket half-dead, that is a severe change in fortune.

And a deserved one.