Matthew Perry's final moments were not shaped by strangers, but by someone he trusted. Prosecutors say the actor's own assistant played a direct role in the chain of events that led to his death.

The case has since widened, revealing a network of suppliers, doctors and intermediaries operating quietly around celebrity life. What began as treatment slowly slipped into something far more dangerous.

At the centre of it all sits a difficult question. How did a system meant to support an actor in recovery end up costing him his life?

A Fatal Act Inside a Trusted Circle

Prosecutors allege that Perry's live in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, administered the ketamine dose that ultimately proved fatal. The detail has shifted how many see the case, moving the focus away from supply alone and towards responsibility within the actor's inner circle.

According to The New York Times, Iwamasa was contacted by Jasveen Sangha, who offered to send a sample after hearing of Perry's interest in ketamine. That initial contact led to Iwamasa purchasing 50 vials on behalf of the 'Friends' actor. On the day Perry died in October 2023, prosecutors said the assistant gave him one of those vials, leading to his death.

The revelation changes the tone of the tragedy. It is no longer only about access to substances, but about choices made up close, where trust and pressure can blur judgement.

The Rise of the 'Ketamine Queen'

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As the investigation deepened, attention turned to Jasveen Sangha, known among some clients as the 'Ketamine Queen.' Authorities allege she acted as a key supplier within a discreet but highly profitable drug network.

As reported by the Associated Press, Sangha is accused of distributing ketamine that later reached Perry. Prosecutors described a business driven by demand from high profile clients, where profit often came before caution.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles federal judge convicted and sentenced her to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to her role in selling ketamine to Perry. In September last year, the 42 year old Los Angeles woman admitted to five federal charges, including one count of 'maintaining a drug involved premises,' one count of ketamine distribution resulting in death or serious bodily injury and three counts of ketamine distribution.

Doctors and Dealers in the Spotlight

Beyond Sangha, the case has also drawn in medical professionals and intermediaries who admitted to their roles. Dr Salvador Plasencia and Dr Mark Chavez of San Diego, California were among those charged in connection with the distribution of ketamine.

Plasencia reportedly supplied Perry with ketamine in the weeks leading up to his death. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison in December.

Chavez, on the other hand, was sentenced to three years of supervised release and eight months of home detention for selling ketamine to Perry. Iwamasa is scheduled to be sentenced later this month for his role in purchasing the drug on behalf of the actor and injecting him with it. His legal team has asked for a postponement, BBC News reported.

Eric Fleming, another figure linked to the case, also pleaded guilty. Each of them played a part in obtaining or supplying the drug from Sangha that eventually reached Perry.

Several of those involved have entered guilty pleas. Prosecutors argue their actions helped sustain a system that allowed repeated access to a powerful substance without proper safeguards.

For decades, Perry had been open about his struggles with substance addiction and had been using ketamine as part of supervised therapy for depression.

A System that Failed in Plain Sight

What makes the case especially unsettling is how ordinary it appeared from the outside. Treatments, prescriptions and assistance all seemed routine, yet together they formed a pattern that carried serious risk.

Perry's long and public battle with addiction adds weight to questions about oversight and responsibility. How did those around him respond to warning signs, and where did accountability begin to break down?

Beyond the Headlines

Perry was not just a public figure, but someone who had spent years trying to rebuild his life.

Those closest to him are now left to face what happened inside his home. The assistant who was meant to support him became part of the tragedy.