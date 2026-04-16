Clavicular's parents opposed his 'looksmaxxing; obsession from the start, but rumours claim they were actually indifferent.

Clavicular's parents, Kenneth and Lauren, became fully aware of his obsession shortly after he started 'looksmaxxing' at 14. They repeatedly discovered the tools he used for extreme body modifications, including testosterone supplements and a 'bone smashing' hammer.

Whenever he was caught doing these extreme practices, his parents reportedly avoided direct intervention, often sending him to live with his grandmother instead. This pattern escalated when one parent allegedly saw him 'bone smashing' in the shower, but simply ignored it and walked away.

Clavicular's Mum Hangs Up on Livestreamed Phone Call

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, has spoken about his upbringing in candid confessions to fans. During one livestream, his mum hung up on him when he called to talk about drug use. His father also called him a 'full-blown drug addict' in a text message, Distractify reported.

Peters described 'looksmaxxing', the process of maximising physical attractiveness to 'ascend' to a perceived ideal beauty, as a 'cheat code.' 'Why would I not do this?' he told The New York Times. He also recalled placing his first order for testosterone online, before his 15th birthday.

When his parents discovered and disposed of his initial stash, he sent subsequent orders to a secret post office box. He ordered steroids, fat dissolvers, biodegradable sutures and other supplies. He said his parents eventually gave up.

'They realised that there was kind of nothing that they could do to stop my ascension,' he asserted. Shortly after, he joined an online advocate community, embraced by impressionable teenage boys. He admitted to taking meth to suppress his appetite.

Former Schoolmates Recall Clavicular's 'Looksmaxxing'

Peters' schoolmates confirmed his unusual obsession with his appearance. 'The one time I got lunch with him, I was struggling to talk with him and the stuff we did talk about, he was really fixated on looks and steroids,' Aryan K, 19, told the Daily Mail.

A former classmate also described Peters 'a little strange' and 'very quiet.' 'In our school – all-boys, Catholic – most people were quite friendly, talkative, and many could be described as boisterous although good-natured. So, someone like him was not exactly normal,' they said.

'Whenever I did encounter him, whether it be in the hallways or at lunch, he was a pretty nice and chill guy,' said Ryan Go, also a former classmate. Go said they've lost touch since 2024, and he doesn't intend to reach out.

Clavicular Has a Medical Emergency During Livestream

Clavicular's early struggles seem to have normalised his extreme views, as he now streams 'looksmaxxing' content full-time. Things came to a head after he was hospitalised, following a suspected overdose caught on Tuesday's livestream. His friends initially laughed, thinking it was a prank, but they soon realised something was off.

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Peters posted on X addressing the incident. 'Just got home, that was brutal,' he wrote. 'All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn't a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.'

'I've seen people saying that he has to behave this way for views, but that isn't the case,' a source close to Peters' family told Vanity Fair. 'His family is very concerned and is trying to get him into the best spot possible.'

Clavicular has self-identified as an 'autist' without formal diagnosis, linking social struggles to his substance use. He also described his way of seeing the world as a 'gift' he nurtured during his teenage years.