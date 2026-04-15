Molly Lambert, a 22-year-old from the United Kingdom, has drawn widespread attention online after sharing her experience with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and intrusive thoughts that she says left her believing she was a 'monster' during her teenage years.

Her story has gone viral on TikTok, where discussions around mental health, intrusive thoughts OCD, and paedophilia-themed OCD (P-OCD) have gained traction in recent months.

Lambert's account focuses on her long struggle with unwanted, distressing thoughts that she initially interpreted as a sign of serious personal wrongdoing.

She has since been diagnosed with a subtype of OCD characterised by intrusive thoughts that are not reflective of intent or behaviour. Her experience has resonated with users across social media, contributing to wider conversations about stigma, mental health awareness, and the misunderstood nature of OCD.

Intrusive Thoughts and Misunderstood OCD Symptoms

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Mental health specialists define OCD as a condition involving obsessions and compulsions that can significantly affect daily life.

In cases of intrusive thought OCD, individuals experience unwanted mental images or ideas that cause anxiety and distress, often leading to repetitive mental checking or reassurance-seeking behaviours.

Paedophilia-themed OCD, sometimes referred to in online communities as P-OCD or Pure O OCD, involves intrusive thoughts that are deeply upsetting to the individual experiencing them.

Experts emphasise that these thoughts do not indicate desire or intent, but instead trigger cycles of fear, guilt and overanalysis.

Lambert's story has been widely discussed in this context, as it highlights how individuals can misinterpret intrusive thoughts, particularly when they are not aware that OCD can present in purely mental forms without visible compulsions.

Early Onset of Symptoms During Adolescence

According to her public account shared online, Lambert's symptoms began when she was a teenager. She experienced persistent intrusive thoughts that caused significant emotional distress and confusion.

At the time, she reportedly did not understand that such thoughts can be a recognised symptom of OCD.

This lack of awareness contributed to a prolonged period of anxiety and self-doubt. She believed the thoughts reflected her identity, which intensified feelings of fear and isolation.

Over time, she engaged in internal mental processes such as analysing and trying to suppress the thoughts, behaviours commonly associated with obsessive compulsive disorder.

Diagnosis and Mental Health Treatment

Lambert's understanding of her condition changed after encountering information about OCD subtypes through online platforms. She later sought professional support and received a formal diagnosis of OCD in August 2025.

Following her diagnosis, she began therapy focused on managing intrusive thoughts and reducing compulsive mental behaviours such as rumination.

Treatment for OCD often includes cognitive behavioural therapy techniques designed to help individuals respond differently to intrusive thoughts rather than engaging with them.

Her case reflects a growing number of young people who report identifying symptoms of mental health conditions through social media before seeking clinical assessment.

Social Media Response and Wider Awareness

Lambert's story has sparked significant engagement on platforms such as TikTok, where users have shared similar experiences with intrusive thoughts OCD and Pure O OCD. Many have highlighted that they previously misunderstood their symptoms or felt unable to speak about them due to stigma.

Her experience has also contributed to broader discussions around mental health education and the need for clearer public understanding of OCD subtypes.

Mental health advocates have noted that viral personal accounts like hers can play a role in encouraging others to seek support and reduce shame surrounding intrusive thoughts.

As interest in OCD awareness continues to grow online, Lambert's story remains part of an ongoing conversation about how mental health conditions are represented and understood in digital spaces.