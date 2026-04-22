Another 'looksmaxxing' streamer has gone viral online after claiming to use his own tears as a form of hair treatment.

In the video, Dillon Latham is heard saying that he cries regularly and then uses the tears as a kind of hair product. He says, 'I take the tears and put it in my hair, it's like sea salt spray, it makes my hair softer,' while demonstrating exactly what he was describing.

Clavicular’s friend, who’s another looksmaxxer, explains he cries all the time because the tears make his hair SOFTER 😭💔



“I take the tears and put it in my hair, it’s like sea salt spray., it makes my hair softer” pic.twitter.com/7Z24R847Ld — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) April 21, 2026

X Users Say He's 'Being Gay'

Latham's 'crymaxxing' remarks have prompted a range of reactions. Some users have treated the moment as absurd comedy, while others have seen it as indicative of how young male influencers present themselves online.

One commentator wrote, 'When I was young these people would be known as being gay,' reflecting a dismissive reaction rooted in older cultural language about masculinity.

Another user responded with sarcasm, joking, 'Wait...don't tell me his name. Is it...perpendicular? I just hope they have another friend out there that joins them soon and he goes by the name lenticular.' The comment referred to his ties with another popular looksmaxxer, Clavicular.

Some also reacted by repeating the phrase 'Crymaxing.. CRYMAXING? I'm at a loss for words,' presenting the concept as so unusual that it becomes difficult to take seriously.

Others took a more nostalgic tone, comparing current online personalities with past action stars. One commenter listed figures such as Schwarzenegger, Stallone, Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson, arguing that earlier role models felt more traditionally masculine. The post suggested that today's influencers represent a shift that some viewers find unsettling, ending with the claim that this 'is not gonna end well for civilization.'

Is Using Tears for Hair a Looksmaxxing Method?

Looksmaxxing is an internet slang term used in online communities that focus on appearance and self-improvement. It generally refers to the idea of improving attractiveness through grooming, fitness, skincare, hairstyle choices and, in some cases, cosmetic procedures. In more mainstream usage, it can refer to fairly ordinary habits such as working out, dressing better or taking care of skin.

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In more extreme online spaces, however, the term is stretched into unusual or exaggerated routines that are often discussed more for shock value than practical advice.

The concept grew out of social media forums where users compare appearance 'optimisation' tips, often ranking different traits and habits in a highly informal, unscientific way. As a result, it has become associated with both genuine self-care discussions and more performative or ironic content.

Using tears for hair is not part of any serious grooming or haircare advice. It comes from looksmaxxing culture, where online users often joke about or exaggerate unusual appearance 'hacks' in the pursuit of becoming more attractive.

It is also worth noting that sea salt spray is a real hair product used to create texture and a slightly 'messy' look, but tears do not function in the same way and would not provide any proven cosmetic benefit.

Who is Dillon Latham?

Dillon Latham is a US-based social media creator known mainly for content on TikTok, Snapchat Spotlight, YouTube and livestream platforms. At 21 years old, he has built an audience of over a million followers across platforms.

He became popular through short videos focused on 'self-improvement' and grooming advice, and is strongly associated with the online 'looksmaxxing' community, alongside creators such as Clavicular.