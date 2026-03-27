In a disappointing update, the heartwarming viral story of seven dogs in China, which won the world over, is reportedly fake.

It was said that these dogs escaped a dangerous situation and fled from their captors. The group then apparently trekked miles home together and was caught on camera by a passerby on the highway.

However, that was a made-up story which has now been fully debunked.

The Video Became a Global Sensation Overnight

The video that went viral last week was reportedly filmed in Changchun, China. It showed a group of dogs — including a German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Labrador and Corgi — calmly walking in formation along a busy road. It was first shared by a local man who speculated they might be lost or in danger.

🐶 In China, 7 stolen dogs escaped from a butcher's truck and walked 17 km home led by a corgi!



In Jilin province, seven dogs were stolen for sale at a dog meat market and loaded into a van. But they managed to escape — and what followed looks like a movie.



Instead of... pic.twitter.com/9gbZI9yl8Q — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 23, 2026

That speculation quickly turned into a full-blown narrative. Within days, social media users claimed the dogs had escaped from a dog meat transport truck and travelled more than 10 miles together to return home.

The story painted a vivid picture of loyalty, with users describing the dogs as protecting one another and refusing to leave anyone behind.

The tale spread rapidly across platforms, drawing millions of views and comparisons to Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, as audiences embraced the idea of a real-life survival story.

Cracks in the Story Appeared Early

Even at the height of its popularity, some users questioned whether the story was too perfect. There were no witnesses, no evidence of a truck escape, and no confirmed reports of stolen dogs.

The original person who filmed the video later clarified that he had not seen any escape; his caption was simply a guess. Still, the emotional version of events had already taken hold online, fueled by comments from volunteers and reshared posts adding dramatic details without verification.

What is the Truth Behind the Video

According to reports, Chinese media outlets tracked down the dogs' owners and confirmed the truth: there was no escape.

All seven dogs belonged to nearby village households and were known to roam freely. The reason they were travelling together was far more ordinary — the female German Shepherd was in heat, attracting the other dogs to follow her.

Within days, all the dogs had returned home safely. The viral storyline, however, continued to circulate globally until global reports on the matter confirmed the claims were false.

How AI Made the Story Feel Real

While the original video was genuine, AI played a major role in turning the story into something much bigger. As the clip gained traction, users began creating movie-style posters, animated trailers, and even Pixar-like recreations of the supposed journey.

These visuals added emotional weight and made the fictional narrative feel believable — a growing trend experts describe as 'AI slop,' where generated content reinforces unverified claims.

However, it was not the first time the internet got it wrong.

The case mirrors several recent viral hoaxes. In early 2026, an AI-generated image of a shelter dog named 'Lumi' falsely claimed she was about to be euthanised, prompting thousands of calls before officials clarified she had already been adopted.

Other viral clips — including 'dogs choosing their owners' at adoption events — were later found to be entirely AI-generated.

Animal rescue groups have also warned about a surge in fake rescue videos, where dramatic, emotional scenarios are fabricated to drive engagement.