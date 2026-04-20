Erika Kirk has been the target of all sorts of criticisms and unfounded allegations ever since her husband, Charlie Kirk, tragically passed away. For months, the matriarch has been accused of faking her grief, and others have claimed that she has been faking her tears in public.

Netizens from all walks of life have also shared their observations of Erika, with some saying that she grieves differently compared to most wives who have suddenly lost their husbands. This week, new allegations have emerged about Erika, but the video evidence does not support them.

'Tear Solution' and 'Fake Grief'

On X, user Parodyjeffx uploaded a video of Kirk standing backstage right before a TPUSA event. In the clip, the mother of two is wearing a white shirt and dark-coloured jeans. In the caption, the user alleged that Erika used a tear solution seconds before she stepped on stage to make the public think that she was crying.

'NEVER FORGET when Erika Kirk was caught using tear solution to create fake tears before going on the TPUSA stage. 'Grieving differently,'' the user wrote.

However, a close viewing of the video shows that Erika was not holding a small bottle, where tear solutions are usually placed. Instead, she was holding a small piece of cloth, paper, or tissue and was drying her eyes right before she took the TPUSA stage. The claim in the post is not supported by what the video actually shows.

NEVER FORGET when Erika Kirk was caught using tear solution to create fake tears before going on the TPUSA stage.



“grieving differently” pic.twitter.com/TQ4mGj7GiJ — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 19, 2026

Netizens Convinced of 'Tear Solution' Claims

Critics of Erika were quick to accuse her of faking her tears, with some agreeing that she had used a tear solution right before the event. Others uploaded memes of Kirk looking like a doll in a box with fake black tears rolling down her cheeks.

At this point it's just satanic



Rip Charlie pic.twitter.com/ybqrGT2HIf — America 24 News (@America24news__) April 19, 2026

'At this point it's just satanic. RIP Charlie,' one person wrote.

Nothing screams grief like black, skin tight, leather slut pants. — Lisa 🇺🇸❤️🔥 (@BadAss6360) April 19, 2026

'Nothing screams grief like black, skin tight, leather sl** pants,' another person wrote.

Ever think its probably because if she wasn't crying everyone would be talking about it. She literally cant win. — Lisa Fuller (@LisaFuller14999) April 19, 2026

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'Ever think it's probably because if she wasn't crying everyone would be talking about it. She literally cant win,' a third person commented.

Others uploaded memes of Kirk looking like a doll in a box with fake black tears rolling down her cheeks.

Everyone Grieves Differently

Throughout the past couple of months, Erika has been accused of grieving differently. Shortly after her husband's death, Erika stepped out to attend a TPUSA event as the new CEO of the non-profit organisation. At the time, she was spotted smiling and chatting with other members of the group.

Critics were quick to question Erika's demeanour and said that she does not look like someone who just lost a husband. Erika's appearance also triggered some conspiracy theories claiming that Charlie had been alive all along, which some suggested was the reason why Erika did not appear to be grieving.

During the TPUSA event, Erika centred her speech on her late husband. She also said that she has forgiven Tyler Robinson, the young man accused of assassinating Charlie.

'I forgive [Tyler Robinson] because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the Gospel is love,' she said.