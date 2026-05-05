Bad Bunny turned heads at the Met Gala in New York on Monday 4 May as he arrived on the red carpet almost unrecognisable, ageing himself several decades with heavy prosthetics and a white wig before an apparently frosty encounter with Kris Jenner was caught on camera.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer, 32, has been a Met Gala regular in recent years and previously dated Kendall Jenner for less than a year before their relationship ended. The latest appearance by Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was always likely to draw attention, but this time it was not his plus-one or his chart success in question but rather a calculated decision to walk into fashion's most-watched event dressed as an elderly man.

Extreme Met Gala Transformation Splits Fans

Bad Bunny arrived at what organisers like to call 'Fashion's Biggest Night' wearing a full grey wig, matching beard and layers of prosthetics that widened his nose, softened his jawline and exaggerated the creases around his eyes. The transformation was underlined by a classic walking stick, its golden tip glinting under the camera flashes as he leaned on it and shuffled for effect.

Photographers, who usually bark his name on sight, were reportedly slow to recognise him as he stepped out, prompting a brief moment of confusion. Once identified, he leaned into the bit, hamming it up on the famous steps, hunching his shoulders and giving exaggerated, almost mischievous smiles to the cameras.

The response online was immediate and sharply divided. Some viewers were blunt. One social media user wrote, 'Sorry, but no I don't like it.' Another asked, not entirely joking, 'Why is he an old man?' A third comment that gained traction suggested his recent high-profile performances had taken a toll, saying, 'Superbowl aged him 60 years.'

Others took a more playful angle, claiming his Met Gala disguise left him looking like US comedy star Will Ferrell. Side-by-side images circulated as fans debated whether the comparison was fair or just a reach born of the wig and fake wrinkles.

Alongside the mockery, there was plenty of admiration. One supporter saw something more deliberate in the stunt, writing, 'For me, it was a critique showing that aging can also be beautiful.' Another grouped him with another Met Gala favourite renowned for elaborate looks, 'He and Heidi Klum are so good at costumes and entertaining! Love them both!'

In a year when many celebrities opted for relatively safe tailoring or predictable ballgowns, Bad Bunny's choice to obscure his usual heartthrob image felt calculated and, depending on one's view, either refreshing or self-indulgent.

'Cold' Kris Jenner Reunion Adds Tension

If the costume was designed to steal attention, the Met Gala delivered a second storyline for Bad Bunny once footage of his brief exchange with Kris Jenner emerged online.

Speculation followed over how the Jenners might respond to sharing red carpet space with the musician, given his former relationship with Kendall Jenner. The pair reportedly dated for less than a year before their split, and while neither has detailed the reasons publicly, fans have scrutinised every interaction involving their wider circle since.

In the clip, Bad Bunny, still in full elderly-man prosthetics, appears to greet Kris warmly, moving towards her as if anticipating an embrace. She acknowledges him, but the interaction is fleeting and noticeably restrained.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking to Casino.org, suggested the exchange hinted at underlying chill. According to her assessment, Kris offered what she described as a 'cold, friendly response.' Honigman argued that the musician seemed to be expecting something closer to a family-style hug, saying he appeared to anticipate 'a full warm family cuddle, for their heads to meet in the middle.'

Her reading of Jenner's stance was more guarded. 'Kris is not prepared to share this level of warmth, she's not returning his hug,' Honigman said. She noted that while Kris did look towards Bad Bunny and followed him with her eyes, there was, in her view, no reciprocal movement that would signal genuine physical closeness. 'Kris looks towards Bad Bunny, following him with her eyes, but doesn't squeeze her body towards him for a hug, not at all.'

The clip has since been dissected by fans who are keen to interpret every eyebrow raise and half-smile as evidence of where loyalties now lie within the Kardashian–Jenner orbit. Some argue that Kris was merely distracted in the chaos of the Met steps, while others have taken Honigman's analysis as confirmation that any friendship with Bad Bunny has cooled alongside his relationship with Kendall.

Nothing about the state of their off-camera relationship has been confirmed by either side, so, as with so many celebrity storylines, the speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. What is certain is that in a single evening Bad Bunny managed to dominate both the style conversation and the gossip feeds, using latex wrinkles and a walking stick to ensure that even in disguise, he would be impossible to ignore.