Paying off a mortgage before retirement eliminates a major monthly payment, but it does not guarantee financial security. Property taxes, healthcare, groceries, transportation, and outstanding debt can continue consuming retirement income.

Everyday bills, inflation, and unexpected repairs can gradually reduce the purchasing power of retirement savings. Here are five expense categories to consider when planning for retirement.

1. Housing Costs Do Not Disappear With the Mortgage

Mortgage-free homeowners still need to pay property taxes, homeowners insurance, utility bills, and homeowners association (HOA) fees, where applicable. Maintenance can also create unexpected financial commitments.

Roof replacements, plumbing problems, appliance breakdowns, and heating or cooling repairs can become expensive, particularly in older properties. Retirees should account for these payments when estimating housing costs. Downsizing or relocating may also help reduce the financial burden of maintaining a property.

2. Healthcare Could Become a Major Financial Burden

Healthcare is another significant retirement expense. Although Medicare provides coverage for eligible older Americans, it does not cover every medical need. Retirees may still pay insurance premiums, prescription costs, dental and vision expenses, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket bills.

According to Fidelity Investments' 2026 Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate, a 65-year-old retiring in 2026 could spend an average of $185,500 on healthcare and medical expenses throughout retirement. The estimate assumes coverage through Original Medicare Parts A and B and Medicare Part D, but excludes long-term care costs. . Retirees may therefore need to set aside a dedicated healthcare reserve alongside their regular living expenses.

3. Food and Grocery Bills Can Add Up

Supermarket shopping, restaurant meals, takeaway orders, and food deliveries can account for a considerable share of monthly spending. Food spending varies by household size, location, and eating habits, with frequent restaurant visits generally requiring a larger budget than home cooking. Grocery price increases can also affect purchasing power over time, making it important to account for inflation when estimating future food bills.

4. Transportation Remains an Ongoing Expense

Leaving full-time employment may reduce commuting costs, but transportation spending does not disappear. Car payments, insurance, fuel, maintenance, and repairs can continue taking money from retirement income. Those without vehicles may need to budget for taxis, rideshares, and public transport. Couples who previously maintained two cars could consider keeping one after retirement, provided their location and mobility needs make this practical.

5. Debt, Taxes, and Insurance Can Strain Retirement Budgets

Credit card balances, personal loans, and other outstanding debt can limit the money available for everyday expenses. Paying down high-interest debt before retirement may help reduce this pressure.Taxes also deserve attention. Social Security benefits may be taxable depending on overall income, while pension payments and withdrawals from traditional retirement accounts can create additional tax liabilities.

Some older adults may also require help with everyday activities or specialised residential care, creating additional long-term care expenses. Insurance may help cover certain costs, although premiums, exclusions, and coverage limits should be reviewed carefully.

A Paid-Off Mortgage Does Not Guarantee Financial Security

Clearing a mortgage is an important financial milestone, but managing retirement finances requires more than eliminating monthly housing payments. Regularly reviewing household budgets, adjusting spending habits, and maintaining an emergency reserve can help retirees manage financial uncertainty.

Ultimately, financial security depends not just on how much someone saves, but also on whether their income can comfortably cover essential bills while leaving room to enjoy life.