Prince Louis turned eight in the UK on Tuesday, 23 April 2026, and royal watchers say the young prince has just reached the age when he is expected to break a century‑old royal rule about boys' clothing, making Prince Louis the latest Windsor child to swap traditional shorts for 'grown‑up' trousers.

The news came after Kensington Palace released a new official portrait to mark Prince Louis' eighth birthday, a custom for senior royal children. The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales, is fourth in line to the throne and three years younger than Princess Charlotte, who turns 11 next month, and five years younger than Prince George. The photograph, taken outdoors, shows Louis in a navy knitted quarter‑zip jumper with orange cuffs, a white collar and a matching zip, his arms folded and a gap‑toothed smile catching the wind in his hair.

Prince Louis And The Quiet End Of The Royal Shorts Rule

Royal boys in Britain have long been dressed in shorts well beyond the toddler years, even in colder weather. The custom has acted as a quiet visual marker of class and tradition for generations. In 2016, when a young Prince George arrived in chilly Canada wearing summer shorts, some questioned why he was not dressed more warmly.

English etiquette expert William Hanson addressed that at the time in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying the practice is about more than appearance. 'Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England,' he said. He added that putting a boy in long trousers too early would be seen as 'quite middle-class, quite suburban.' In his words, 'no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban.'

Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/HrJeghz8Pw — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2026

According to Hanson, the unwritten rule tends to apply until about the age of eight. After that, long trousers are seen as a sign that a boy has entered a more grown-up stage. Royal author Ingrid Seward made a similar point in an interview with People, saying: 'Boys wear short trousers until they are eight. It is shorts until you're eight and then "Woo, you're in long trousers". They suddenly feel very grown up.'

By that measure, Louis's eighth birthday is more than a routine school-age milestone. It is the point when observers expect his parents to phase out the traditional shorts in public, bringing him into line with his older brother at a similar age and quietly closing a long chapter in royal dressing.

A Royal Tradition Rooted In History

The expectation that Louis would stay in shorts until now is not a modern palace invention. Etiquette writers trace the idea back to the historic practice of 'breeching.' when boys in Western Europe wore dresses or gowns until they were considered old enough for short trousers, sometimes in a small ceremony. That ritual faded in the early 20th century, but the idea that young boys should look distinctly childlike, rather than like miniature men, remained in upper-class wardrobes.

Prince Harry has spoken with some amusement about how that tradition looked in practice. In the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, he recalled the outfits he and Prince William wore as boys. 'Looking back on the photos, it just makes me laugh,' he said, describing 'the most bizarre outfits' and highlighting the ever-present 'weird shorts'. 'I just think, "How could you do that to us?"' he joked.

That mix of affection and bafflement helps explain why the question of Louis's shorts has drawn so much attention. It is a small detail in a family that keeps much of its private life tightly controlled. Clothing remains one of the clearest ways royal tradition is still read in public.

The new birthday portrait released on 23 April does not show what Louis is wearing below the waist. Only his jumper and upper body are visible. Even so, based on the etiquette described by Hanson and Seward, many royal watchers believe this birthday marks the natural end of the shorts era, whether or not the change has already happened in public.

Prince Louis Growing Up In Public

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Louis's eighth birthday portrait follows the pattern set by his siblings. Each year, Kensington Palace releases a carefully chosen image that presents the children as relaxed and relatable while maintaining the royal polish expected of the family. This year's photograph places him between childhood and his pre-teen years, with the missing tooth and windblown hair softening the more structured pose.

The focus on his clothes may seem minor, but within the House of Windsor those signals have long carried meaning. Shorts, sailor suits, school blazers and small ties have been used for decades to project continuity, class and a particular image of British childhood. Even a slight change in that dress code can suggest a monarchy adjusting, however gently, to modern expectations.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed when Louis will permanently swap shorts for trousers, and the family has not commented on the etiquette surrounding his wardrobe. Until that changes, talk of a 'rule' being broken remains part tradition, part interpretation. Even so, the attention shows how an eight-year-old prince's clothes can still carry more history than they first appear to.