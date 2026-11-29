Rey Mysterio has chosen Mexico City as the setting for the final match of his professional wrestling career, bringing his journey back to where it began more than three decades ago. The WWE Hall of Famer announced after Survivor Series: WarGames on 28 November that he would wrestle his last match at Estadio Banorte on 12 June 2027. While the date and location are confirmed, WWE has yet to reveal his opponent.

Speaking to SportsCenter after the event, Mysterio described the decision as a 'full circle moment', reflecting on his 1992 debut in Mexico City with AAA. Since then, he has competed across several major wrestling promotions and built an international following through his distinctive lucha libre style. Returning to the Mexican capital for his final appearance carries particular significance for the wrestler, who considers it a fitting conclusion to his career.

Rey Mysterio's Career Returns to Its Starting Point

Explaining his decision, Mysterio said: 'That's a full circle moment for me.' He continued: 'The fact that I kicked my career off in 1992 in Mexico City with Triple A, and I've been all around the world representing Lucha Libre, and now, you know, 2027 will be the finale of such an illustrious and blessed career.'

The venue adds to the significance of the announcement. Estadio Banorte, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, is one of Mexico's most recognisable sporting stadiums. Mysterio described it as an iconic venue and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to conclude his career there.

The announcement followed Team Mexico's victory over Team USA at Survivor Series: WarGames. Mysterio appeared alongside Cody Rhodes during the post-show broadcast before being joined by Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano. The group congratulated him, with Mysterio revealing that his teammates had not known about his retirement plans beforehand.

Potential Opponents for Rey Mysterio's Final Match

Although Mysterio has confirmed when and where he intends to end his career, his final opponent remains unknown. WWE has not announced a match pairing, leaving fans to speculate about who could share the ring with him for such a significant occasion.

His son, Dominik Mysterio, is likely to attract attention because their on-screen rivalry has become one of WWE's prominent family storylines. Their history provides an obvious narrative possibility for a final encounter. However, neither Mysterio nor WWE has confirmed that a father-and-son match is being considered, meaning Dominik's involvement remains speculation.

Mysterio's career has included major spells with AAA, ECW and WCW before he joined WWE in 2002. His achievements include winning the 2006 Royal Rumble and defeating Randy Orton and Kurt Angle in a triple-threat match to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, recognising his contribution to professional wrestling.

Beyond his championship victories, Mysterio helped bring lucha libre techniques and presentation to a wider international audience. His high-flying style and distinctive mask made him one of professional wrestling's most recognisable figures, while his performances across different generations helped establish his lasting influence on the industry.

The Mexico City farewell will give Mysterio an opportunity to close his in-ring career in front of an audience connected to the roots of his wrestling journey. While the choice of venue has already given the announcement its emotional significance, the identity of his final opponent remains the biggest unanswered question.