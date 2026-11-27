Dustin Rhodes and Terri Runnels, who divorced in 1999, both announced on Wednesday, 25 November, that their grandson, Rowan Dane Oney, had died aged three. Rhodes, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star once known as Goldust, wrote 'Guys, my grandson Rowan has passed' on X and said he was with their daughter, Dakota.

Terri Runnels asked for privacy on behalf of Dakota and her husband, Bleau. Terri Runnels has said Dusty Rhodes spread rumours that she was unfaithful. Twenty-seven years after the divorce, both grandparents publicly mourned the same child.

What Rhodes and Runnels Wrote

Both grandparents posted their messages a day before the US Thanksgiving holiday. Rhodes and Terri Runnels each wrote their own statement, on different platforms, rather than issuing a joint one. The grandmother wrote, 'Please no calls or visits,' and promised that the family would share more details soon. Rhodes first asked supporters on X to pray for Dakota and Bleau, then confirmed the loss in the post below.

Guys my grandson Rowan has passed. Please keep us all in your prayers during this time. I am here with @DakotaRunnels22 now. 🙏🏼❤️ — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 25, 2026

Fellow wrestlers sent Rhodes messages of support. Alexa Bliss, a WWE star, wrote that she was 'sending so many prayers to you & your family,' while Ron Killings, known on screen as R-Truth, and Lexis King also replied. Rhodes is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, who died in 2015, and the half-brother of Cody Rhodes, so the loss touches one of wrestling's best-known families.

A Marriage That Ended in 1999

Rhodes and Terri Runnels met while working for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), married in 1993, and later had their daughter, Dakota. From 1996, the couple worked together in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), where Terri Runnels played Marlena, the cigar-smoking on-screen manager of Rhodes's Goldust character. Behind the scenes, the marriage was failing, and it ended after six years. Rhodes later had further spells with the company before leaving in 2019 for AEW.

Terri Runnels has described one moment from that period in an interview with wrestler Tommy Dreamer. She said Rhodes came home from a house show and asked why she had not told him she was with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, whom she said she had never met. A 2008 profile in The Post and Courier reported that the pair had worked on their relationship for Dakota's sake. The same profile said Terri Runnels would not speak badly of Rhodes to their daughter.

Where Both Grandparents Are Now

The family has not released a cause of death. Rhodes, who turned 57 in April, has kept his posts short this week, centred on his daughter and her son. Terri Runnels, 60, left WWE in March 2004 partly to spend more time with Dakota. Terri Runnels said in 2021 that she had once asked WWE co-founder Vince McMahon to limit her to television and pay-per-view shows so she could be home for Dakota.

Rhodes, who made his wrestling debut in September 1988, remains signed to AEW, where he also works as a coach. Terri Runnels turned to charity work after she stopped performing. Later on Wednesday, Rhodes also shared a photograph of Dakota with Rowan on X.