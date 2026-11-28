Luka Dončić has addressed a viral courtside confrontation after a fan shoved him following the Los Angeles Lakers' 99–96 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. The incident happened as the Slovenian basketball star was leaving the court, with footage showing a brief exchange involving a wristband that quickly escalated into physical contact.

Dončić said he had initially thrown his wristband towards spectators as part of his usual postgame routine. However, after hearing that someone did not want it, he turned around to retrieve the item, only to be pushed by a man sitting courtside. The exchange was captured during the postgame broadcast and circulated widely on social media.

The incident drew divided reactions online, although many users defended Dončić and criticised the spectator's actions. Others questioned how the situation had escalated after what appeared to be a routine attempt to give away a piece of his game-day equipment.

Dončić Says He Returned to Retrieve His Wristband

According to a report from ESPN, the confrontation happened at the Frost Bank Center shortly after the Lakers' NBA Cup quarter-final defeat on Friday night.

Footage from Amazon Prime's postgame broadcast showed Dončić walking towards the tunnel entrance when he tossed a white wristband sideways as he passed a couple seated courtside. The wristband appeared to hit the woman, prompting the player to turn around and return to the seats.

The man beside her then picked up the wristband and handed it back to Dončić. However, as the Lakers star took the item and turned to leave, the man shoved him, briefly jolting the player backwards.

Lakers teammate Jarred Vanderbilt immediately stepped in, alongside arena security personnel, as the situation was brought under control. The spectator was subsequently removed from the venue.

Dončić later explained that throwing his wristband was something he routinely did after games. He said he returned to retrieve it after hearing that the recipient did not want it.

'I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game,' Dončić said. 'Then, I heard he didn't want it, so I went back to grab it. He just pushed me. Then, I gave it to somebody else.'

He reiterated that he simply wanted to retrieve the wristband before eventually giving it to another spectator.

ESPN reported that it remained unclear whether the NBA would take disciplinary action against Dončić following the incident.

Luka Doncic involved in an incident walking off the court following game at Spurs:pic.twitter.com/920AalPX6O — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 28, 2026

Fans Defend Lakers Star as Footage Sparks Debate

The video prompted a wave of reactions on X, with many users expressing support for Dončić and questioning why the spectator had pushed him.

One account, APHoops, praised the player's response, writing that the man's actions showed support for his wife. Another commenter said Dončić had every right to push back, while a separate post described the situation as a husband standing up for his wife.

Other users focused on the apparent escalation after Dončić attempted to retrieve the wristband. One commenter criticised the spectator for accepting the item before seemingly returning it to the player and then shoving him.

Some reactions also called for consequences. One user suggested that Vanderbilt's involvement in the confrontation should be followed by a review from the NBA, while another described the spectator's behaviour as embarrassing.

The responses were not entirely unanimous, with some users questioning Dončić's reaction and others making jokes about the unusual courtside exchange. Nevertheless, much of the discussion centred on the spectator's decision to make physical contact with the player.

Lakers Surrender 20-Point Lead in NBA Cup Defeat

The confrontation followed a disappointing result for the Lakers, who were eliminated from the NBA Cup after surrendering a substantial lead against San Antonio.

Los Angeles had been ahead by 20 points in the second quarter and entered halftime with a 16-point advantage. However, the Spurs mounted a comeback, outscoring the Lakers 30–14 in the third period.

Keldon Johnson helped level the contest with a three-pointer late in the quarter, while Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle contributed during the final period as San Antonio secured the 99–96 victory.

Dončić finished with a game-high 31 points, recording his 12th 30-point performance of the season. Despite his individual scoring effort, the Lakers could not hold on to their advantage.

Head coach JJ Redick described the game as a valuable test for his team, acknowledging the disappointment while expressing confidence that the Lakers could learn from the defeat.