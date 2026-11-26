Russian powerlifter Alexander Kostyanov has announced his retirement from competitive sport after a 605kg bench press attempt went wrong at the Yermak Cup 11 in Tyumen, leaving him with serious injuries. In a social media update published on Thursday, 26 November, he said he was 99 per cent certain he would not return to the platform.

The decision ends Kostyanov's pursuit of a landmark lift beyond 600kg, a target he had hoped to reach in competition. He had already successfully pressed 555kg at the event, setting a reported federation-level world record in his weight category, before attempting to go further.

Alexander Kostyanov's 605kg Attempt Ends in Disaster

At the competition in Tyumen, Kostyanov attempted 605kg, equivalent to approximately 1,334lb. He lost control of the bar during the lift, which came crashing down onto his chest. Reports of the incident said he sustained a dislocated thumb, torn ligaments, damage to his biceps tendon and a chest haematoma.

Russian powerlifter Alexander Kostyanov attempted a 1,334-pound bench press and suffered multiple injuries, including a torn biceps tendon and torn thumb ligaments



Kostyanov decided to retire following the failed lift



(Via @stepan_kochkin/IG) pic.twitter.com/kOm7kmKaeq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2026

Photographs shared after the accident showed his right hand in a cast, bruising across his arms and legs, and a large dark mark over the right side of his chest. The images offered a stark indication of the physical cost of the attempt.

Kostyanov's own account was more direct about what followed. 'First and foremost: I'm alive,' he wrote, before describing pain that left him unable to sit properly, lie down or walk, and prevented him from getting an hour of sleep. He said the adrenaline of competition and painkillers had initially made the situation seem manageable, but that the pain had intensified the following day.

Why Alexander Kostyanov Says He Cannot Return

The accident was not, in his account, an isolated setback. Kostyanov said he had injured the same hand twice before, first in Chelyabinsk during a 422.5kg lift, which left him in plaster for a month and required a year of rehabilitation. He said a second injury occurred during a 500kg training lift shortly before the Tiger competition.

He also described the findings of a recent medical examination. According to Kostyanov, a doctor had shown him images of his right hand and identified severe joint degeneration, advanced osteoarthritis and damage from earlier injuries. He said a surgeon warned that further ruptures were likely to become more frequent and could have irreversible consequences.

That assessment appears to have settled a question he had been wrestling with. Kostyanov said he has three children and that his family is expecting a fourth. He said his family needed a healthy, mobile husband and father, rather than someone confined to a wheelchair.

Kostyanov also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who had stood by him during this difficult period, acknowledging the messages of encouragement and unwavering support he had received.

The 555kg Mark Alexander Kostyanov Leaves Behind

Kostyanov had wanted to become the first person in Russia to officially lift more than 600kg on a competition platform. He acknowledged that the ambition would remain unrealised, adding that his limit in the pursuit had been 555kg.

His retirement announcement was not entirely absolute. He admitted he could not predict the future with complete certainty, but put the likelihood of returning at just one per cent. For now, the ambition that drove him towards a 605kg attempt has given way to recovery and the prospect of being present for his growing family.