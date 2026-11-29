Roman Reigns ended Saturday night handcuffed to a steel cage in Houston, a stark reminder that winning inside WarGames did not guarantee safety once the final bell rang.

Across a packed and emotionally charged broadcast at Daikin Park on Saturday, 28 November 2026, WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames swung between steel-cage brutality, post-match chaos and tributes to the late superstar Bronson Reed. The Bloodline's main-event triumph was quickly overshadowed by an ambush from 946, while The Rock marked 30 years since his WWE debut and hinted at a possible end to his in-ring career.

Cage Carnage and a Shocking Aftermath

The men's WarGames main event featured Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline defeating Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana of 946 inside a two-ring steel structure. However, the victory was followed by a brutal post-match attack. The 946 locked the cage door and handcuffed Reigns to the steel cage before assaulting his teammates and tearing up the ring canvas to expose the wooden boards underneath. The attack left The Bloodline laid out as 946 stood tall, setting up a continuation of their rivalry.

Meanwhile, Team Flair—Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley—also celebrated a hard-fought win in the women's WarGames match against Team Cargill, comprising Jade Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan successfully retained her title against Becky Lynch after interference helped turn the match's climax in her favour.

A Tearful Tribute to Bronson Reed

The evening was also marked by the passing of Jermaine Haley, known to fans as Bronson Reed. The 38-year-old superstar was honoured at the start of the broadcast with an emotional tribute and a 10-bell salute led by Michael Cole. The tribute also included reminiscences from Triple H, Big E, Corey Graves, Peter Rosenberg and Joe Tessitore.

Throughout the night, performers wore armbands in Reed's memory, reflecting on his talent, warmth and character both inside and outside the ring. His absence was deeply felt, and the tributes underscored the impact he had made on colleagues and fans.

The Rock's Return and Key Moments

One of the night's biggest highlights came in the traditional five-on-five elimination match, where Penta became the sole survivor for Team Mexico against Team USA. He eliminated Cody Rhodes after Baron Corbin struck Rhodes with a wooden two-by-four, then rolled up CM Punk to secure another elimination before hitting Seth Rollins with a Mexican Destroyer to complete his comeback.

Earlier, marking 30 years since his WWE debut, The Rock returned to a thunderous ovation in Houston, sharing emotional moments with supporters and his mother. He then left his microphone and sunglasses in the ring, prompting speculation about whether he was signalling the end of his in-ring career. However, he did not make an official retirement announcement.

John Cena also revealed Kevin Owens as the final entrant in the John Cena Classic, rounding out a night packed with drama, tributes and major developments for WWE.