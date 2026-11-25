Fátima Bosch ended her Miss Universe 2025 reign with a clear statement of faith. During her farewell walk in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, 24 November, she raised a white banner that read 'Viva Cristo Rey.' The phrase means 'Long live Christ the King.' Moments later, Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026.

The 75th edition took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, with 116 contestants. Barreto received the crown from Bosch, who won the 2025 title in Thailand.

Bosch's reign began in controversy. On 4 November 2025, Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil scolded her during a livestreamed pre-pageant event over promotional activities. She walked out, and other contestants followed her. Miss Universe Organization president Raúl Rocha Cantú criticised how she was treated, and Itsaragrisil later apologised publicly.

A Farewell Message Rooted in Mexican Catholic History

Bosch wore a blue, jewelled ball gown and her crown. She lifted the white banner above her head, then held it in front of her. ¡HOLA! USA's live coverage recorded the moment.

The phrase has deep roots in Mexico. 'Viva Cristo Rey' was the battle cry of the Cristeros during the Cristero War, an armed conflict that ran from 1926 to 1929. The fighting followed government limits on religious practice. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops also describes the phrase as the movement's defining cry.

It is not the first time Bosch has shared her faith in public. She has used 'Viva Cristo Rey' as a personal motto throughout her reign, including after her 2025 win. In June 2026, she visited the Basilica of Our Lady of the Angels in Cartago, Costa Rica, where she made part of the traditional pilgrimage to the altar on her knees.

Her year as Miss Universe was also marked by disputes over her 2025 win. Omar Harfouch, who had been named as a judge, said he withdrew and claimed that finalists had been chosen in advance. The Miss Universe Organization rejected his account. It said its judging followed set rules and that no unauthorised jury picked the finalists.

In an ABC News interview published on 2 December 2025, Bosch denied claims that her father had influenced the result. 'Maybe in Walmart, you can buy a crown, yeah. But not in Miss Universe, for sure,' she said. She called the online backlash a 'campaign of hate.'

Jennifer Barreto Takes the 2026 Crown

Barreto, 27, won the crown on home soil. The other members of the final five were Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic, Clara Vegas of Venezuela, Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines and Georgia Waddington of New Zealand. Núñez finished as first runner-up and Vegas as second.

In the final question round, Barreto was asked which human value people should protect as artificial intelligence grows. She said AI was here to stay and should be used with care. She added that people must not let technology replace their values.

Former titleholders Sheynnis Palacios (2023), Victoria Kjær Theilvig (2024), Zuleyka Rivera (2006) and Alicia Machado (1996) also attended the anniversary celebrations.

The banner made Bosch's faith visible at the pageant's globally televised 75th-anniversary event. It gave a striking final image to a reign shaped by public scrutiny. Neither Bosch nor the Miss Universe Organization had publicly explained the banner at the time of writing.