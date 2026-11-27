Tyson Fury has called the UK 'completely finished in my opinion' while suggesting Donald Trump could help turn the country around, despite having moved from Morecambe to the Isle of Man. The heavyweight made the remarks on Louis Theroux's podcast, where he also discussed his admiration for the US president and his ambition to travel into space.

Fury, known as the Gypsy King, said concerns about crime, repeated visits to his home and a lack of privacy had contributed to his move. The Isle of Man is a self-governing British Crown Dependency, not part of the United Kingdom.

Tyson Fury Says Trump Could Put Britain Back on Track

Asked about the state of the UK, Fury told Theroux: 'The UK is completely finished in my opinion.'

He then praised Trump's approach to business and suggested Britain could benefit from having him in charge.

'I think he gets s— done. He's a good businessman. If we had him in our country, well, your country, then you could do very well,' Fury said.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury - The UK has become an unsafe place to live. #TysonFury #UK #London pic.twitter.com/Eqq2I4URjD — TheIrishWatchdog (@WatchdogTh96012) November 26, 2026

Fury was discussing his decision to leave Morecambe, where he had lived for 17 years, and settle on the Isle of Man. He told Theroux that the UK had become unsafe, claiming that famous people risked being robbed, stabbed, shot or killed.

He also described repeated visitors to his home as a source of frustration. Fury said he had lost his privacy and felt there was no peace.

His comments linked his criticism of life in the UK with his praise for an American president, while he now lives on an island outside the UK. Fury's remarks about crime and safety were presented as his own views; the podcast account did not independently establish the claims.

Fury is scheduled to face fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 11 December. The bout is due to be broadcast globally on Netflix. The article gives no year for the date or further details about the arrangement.

Tyson Fury Mocked for Endorsing Trump

Fury's praise for Trump prompted questions about why he was presenting an American president as an answer to Britain's problems after moving away from the country. The article cites a Washington source speaking to Radar Online as evidence of the reaction.

'Trump being championed as the answer to Britain's problems by a boxer who has already moved out of the country is a fairly extraordinary political endorsement and is leading to a lot of mockery and ridicule for Trump.' A Washington source told Radar Online.

'There is something inherently comical about Fury presenting Trump as Britain's potential saviour while admitting he would quite happily leave Earth altogether.'

The source suggested Fury's admiration stemmed largely from Trump's reputation as a businessman. It also pointed to what it described as an irony: Fury's comments about the importance of money and fame alongside his praise for Trump's business achievements.

The account does not identify the source or provide examples of the alleged mockery beyond the source's comments. It therefore remains unclear how widely the endorsement has been criticised.

Tyson Fury's Support for Trump Goes Beyond Business

Fury's praise for Trump was not limited to the podcast. He has previously shown support in public, including an appearance with his wife, Paris, at UFC Freedom 250, held at the White House on 14 June.

He wore a cap bearing the slogan 'Donald Trump for Prime Minister' while Trump watched the event. Fury also shared photographs from the visit on social media and expressed support for the president.

On Theroux's podcast, Fury reiterated his admiration, saying: 'I've always been a massive fan of Donald Trump.'