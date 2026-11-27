Raiders legend Howie Long suggested Aaron Rodgers might have been better suited to tennis after the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback went public about being benched. Speaking on FOX NFL Sunday before the Cowboys and Eagles met on Thanksgiving, Long questioned what Rodgers' remarks revealed about him as a teammate.

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday after learning that Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy had benched him. The decision concerned his place in the line-up, but it was his response to McCarthy that drew criticism from the FOX panel the following day.

Howie Long Weighs Aaron Rodgers' Remarks Against His Record

Michael Strahan had been discussing Rodgers as a teammate when Long picked up on his fellow panellist's point. 'If it looks like a duck,' the Hall of Fame pass rusher said. Long then cited the honours Rodgers had won over his career before returning to Strahan's point about how the quarterback might be judged in this particular episode.

'Here's a guy who has won four MVPs. He won a Super Bowl and as you talked about Michael [Strahan], this is the kind of moment that maybe defines who he is.'

Having credited Rodgers with four Most Valuable Player awards and a championship, Long suggested the quarterback had chosen the wrong sport. He proposed tennis as an alternative and explained why.

'He's a guy that I think picked the wrong sport. He probably should have played tennis. It's an individual sport.'

Why Aaron Rodgers Came up Before the Cowboys-Eagles Game

Earlier on Thursday, 26 November, the Bears rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 39-35 in the final seconds, according to the New York Post. Before the Cowboys and Eagles kicked off, the FOX crew revisited the interview Rodgers had given the previous day, with each panellist taking a turn to respond.

The question of what Rodgers was like as a teammate had followed him for years. For much of his career, he had criticised other players for speaking publicly about problems within their teams. His appearance on the Pat McAfee Show put his own comments about his head coach's decision into the spotlight.

What Terry Bradshaw Recalled Aaron Rodgers Saying About Pittsburgh

For Terry Bradshaw, who played quarterback for the Steelers and won four Super Bowls, the objection was to Rodgers' decision to take the matter public. He expressed regret, though hearing the comments had come as no surprise to him.

'I'm sorry Aaron Rodgers had to do this. I'm sorry he had to go public with all of this. Am I surprised? Absolutely not.'

One remark in particular drew Bradshaw's attention. It concerned what Rodgers expected his life to look like once his time playing in Pittsburgh was over. In Bradshaw's recollection on FOX, Rodgers had said, 'When I'm through playing here in Pittsburgh, I'll disappear, and you'll never hear or see me again.'

Bradshaw followed his recollection of those words with a wish of his own about whether the quarterback would follow through. 'I hope this is one time he is telling the truth.'