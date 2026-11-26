Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday, 23 November, that 'Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.' Late the next night, McCarthy benched the quarterback, the player who runs the team's attack. By Wednesday evening, about 48 hours after that endorsement, the Steelers had released Rodgers.

During a television interview that day, Rodgers, a four-time Most Valuable Player (MVP), accused McCarthy of falling asleep during a quarterback meeting and missing others. Rodgers has said he came back for a 22nd season because of McCarthy. McCarthy said Rodgers had issued an ultimatum over play-calling, which the coach considered outside the quarterback's job description.

How Rodgers Heard About His Benching

The Steelers announced the quarterback switch in a social media post late on Tuesday, 24 November, a day after McCarthy's public backing. Rodgers said he heard about the benching from teammate Pat Freiermuth, not McCarthy. The club excused Rodgers from attending team activities on Wednesday. The coach told reporters on Wednesday evening that the club made continuous efforts to reach Rodgers and contacted his agent, Dave Dunn.

Rodgers then appeared on the sports programme The Pat McAfee Show and said McCarthy began snoring within 10 minutes of a quarterback meeting last week. Rodgers said the coach missed sessions on three straight days before a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and ended a halftime huddle by calling his players the Packers. The quarterback suggested McCarthy should consider letting someone else lead the team. Asked about returning to Pittsburgh, Rodgers said: 'That ship has sailed.'

McCarthy Admits One Slip and Defends His Record

McCarthy declined to discuss private talks with Rodgers at his news conference. The coach called the halftime slip an 'embarrassing moment' and blamed long working hours, but he did not address the snoring account in detail. Rodgers had said the coach denied sleeping in meetings when the two men spoke on Monday. The Steelers confirmed the release in a one-line post on the social platform X, as the embed below shows.

We have released QB Aaron Rodgers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2026

McCarthy defended his record: 'I know how to win, and that's the fact.' Teammates were warmer about Rodgers, with rookie quarterback Drew Allar saying it was 'kinda sad to see, because I have a lot of respect for Aaron.' Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison said Rodgers's complaints were not the first of their kind he had heard. The 6-4 Steelers now rely on Mason Rudolph against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

What Comes Next for Rodgers and the Steelers

The Steelers put Rodgers on waivers on Wednesday, so any of the NFL's other 31 clubs can claim him. Rodgers turns 43 on 2 December and signed a one-year deal worth up to $25 million (about £19 million) for this season. He won a Super Bowl with McCarthy in Green Bay after the 2010 season.

The Steelers chose McCarthy over a quarterback who says he helped bring the coach to Pittsburgh. Rodgers said on the show that his long career left him secure enough to speak openly. A waiver bid from another club would show whether that candour has hurt his market.