Prabhjot Singh Mann was known for his determination inside the Muay Thai ring and his dedication to helping young people in California's Central Valley.

His death following a devastating head injury during an international tournament in Spain has left his family, friends and Sikh community mourning a man whose influence extended well beyond competitive fighting.

Mann, a Fresno-based martial artist, died after suffering a serious head injury while competing in a Muay Thai tournament in Madrid, Spain, on 7 November 2026. According to his family, he was airlifted to a nearby university hospital, where he received intensive care.

His brother, Sukhjot Mann, initially organised a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of his medical treatment, emergency air transport to the United States and potential rehabilitation.

The fundraiser, titled 'Bring Prabhjot Home for Recovery', originally sought $400,000 (£307,000). It eventually attracted approximately 4,200 donations, raising more than $440,000 (£337,000) as supporters rallied around the family.

'Anyone who knows Prabhjot knows how dedicated, persistent, kind, and determined he is,' Sukhjot wrote in the fundraising appeal.

The family had initially described Mann as facing a lengthy recovery, but news of his death emerged on 24 November. The precise circumstances of the injury and the medical cause of death have not been publicly disclosed.

Fighting Career, Personal Background and Passion for Bhangra

Mann trained regularly at Three Kings Muay Thai in Fresno and had established a 6-1 amateur fighting record before his death. His record reflected his commitment to a demanding combat sport that requires athletes to master punches, kicks, elbows and knee strikes.

Muay Thai, which originated in Thailand, is frequently called the 'art of eight limbs' because of its use of eight points of contact. The sport requires extensive physical conditioning, technical discipline and resilience, qualities that those close to Mann frequently associated with his personality.

However, his interests extended beyond martial arts. Mann was also a Bhangra instructor, teaching the traditional Punjabi folk dance commonly performed at cultural celebrations and community gatherings.

His involvement in Fresno's Sikh and Punjabi community was another important part of his life. He volunteered with youth programmes, mentored children and worked as a community organiser with the Jakara Movement, a non-profit organisation focused on empowering Punjabi and Sikh communities.

Although details about his private family life and age have not been widely disclosed, accounts from people who knew him portray someone deeply invested in helping younger generations.

Friends Remember Mann's Influence on Fresno Community

Naindeep Singh, the District 1 Fresno City Council member-elect who had known Mann since he was 10, shared an emotional tribute following his death.

'I first met you when you were 10 years old and you could not sit down... That boy became a young man others followed,' Singh wrote on Facebook.

Reflecting on Mann's martial arts journey and Sikh identity, he added: 'In the ring, that motion found its form, and you became a Muay Thai champion. The fighter's discipline and the Sikh's were one: train unseen, take the blow, rise... You were taken from us too soon, but in the ring you loved.'

Singh also recalled how Mann helped with campaign activities, including putting up signs and arranging sound equipment.

His legacy will be remembered through his sporting achievements, cultural contributions and the young people he mentored.